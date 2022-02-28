"It's unfortunate what happened" - Ric Flair's son-in-law on controversial allegations from 20 years ago [Exclusive]

In 2021, The Dark Side Of The Ring exposed the ugly side about the plane ride from hell, and Ric Flair was directly in the middle of serious allegations.

While the plane ride from hell is an infamous story, the controversy surrounding Flair was recently discovered by many fans. His son-in-law Conrad Thompson spoke of the allegations and the aftermath.

For the uninitiated, the Flair was accused by Heidi Doyle, one of the flight attendants of inappropriate behavior and severe harassment. It led to a lot of controversy nearly two decades after it happened.

Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson sat down with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta in the SK Wrestling Awards and addressed the aftermath of the controversy:

"I think many have [forgiven Ric Flair]. He's been making many appearances since. It's unfortunate what happened. But it did happen 20-something years ago and there's been a bright light shined on it and I understand that. But I don't think if you were paying attention for the last 20 years, this wasn't necessarily new information. This was an old story, and it's clearly an ugly spot. And as they say, there's two sides to every story, and that's not something popular to say. It seems like it's died down and sort of went away. I believe that we have to judge people on the here and now. And how they are right now. And I think there's a perception about how Ric is in real life."

He went on to say that people form their impressions of Flair from his TV persona or tweets when he isn't always like that in real life:

"People look at his television persona or his tweets. But I don't think the tweets portray who he really is. If you get to know Ric Flair and have a conversation with him in real life, you'll see he's a really emotional guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. And you'll see, just like in some of his promos, he'll cry in the drop of a hat. He's very emotional, and he loves hard. I think it was just a very unfortunate situation, and it was a teachable moment for all involved, because boy, it was a mess there for a minute. It feels as if Ric Flair wants to remember the good times. I'm still a big Hulk Hogan fan, and I know that I've been roasted about that online before, but I became a wrestling fan because of Hulk Hogan."

The topic in question starts from 13:40

You can join Conrad Thompson and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Ric Flair responded in detail to the allegations

Ric Flair was put in a spot after the allegations resurfaced on a larger, public scale. He broke his silence against the advice of others and stated that the allegations of him forcing himself upon somebody simply never happened.

However, he addressed that there were plenty of issues in the past with his drinking - something that nearly killed him in 2016.

