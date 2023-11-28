What is a ruptured appendix? Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on hold as he recovers from surgery

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert on CBS, has been canceled this week as he heals from surgery for a ruptured appendix.

Colbert said that he had to postpone his late-night talk show for at least 7 days due to surgery for the ruptured appendix in a Threads post on Monday, November 27. He stated:

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week".

He further added:

"Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix".

The appendix is a pouch-like organ that is attached at the beginning of the large intestine and is thought to have immunological functions, according to the Mayo Clinic. An appendix rupture is a painful disorder where the appendix becomes inflamed and packed with faecoliths, and then ultimately it bursts.

It causes an infection known as peritonitis to spread throughout the abdomen. This condition needs prompt surgery to remove the appendix and clear the abdominal cavity since it may be fatal.

A ruptured appendix needs immediate treatment

Stephen Colbert's condition is stable right now as he is healing from a ruptured appendix (Image via Instagram / stephenathome / Mayo Clinic)

As per Mayo clinic, the appendix is a tube that resembles a finger and is approximately four inches long. It is joined to the cecum.

The appendix may help the stomach to connect with the good bacteria, although its exact role is unknown. As sources like Everyday Health have reported, according to some specialists, the appendix is useless. In the event of appendicitis, having an appendectomy to remove the appendix usually results in no long-term health issues.

Appendicitis is the inflammation of this body part, according to StatPearls, an online resource provided by the National Library of Medicine, and a ruptured appendix is the sudden burst of the organ.

According to sources like Healthline, the appendix may rupture or burst, if the appendicitis is not treated. When this happens, an infection known as peritonitis spreads throughout the belly. This can lead to dangerous infection and may pose a serious threat to life.

In this case, an obstruction obstructing the appendix lumen or an abdominal infection spreading to the organ might cause the appendix to become inflamed and filled with pus, which is a fluid composed of dead cells and bacteria.

A ruptured appendix can cause severe illness and might be challenging to treat at times. Typically, this ailment is treated with antibiotics and appendix removal surgery.

Stephen Colbert is currently in stable condition

This week, Stephen Colbert will be absent from his hosting duties of Late Show as he recently had surgery for a ruptured appendix. In a post on Threads, the 59-year-old notified his fans and followers about the situation.

In the same post, he also thanked his children and wife Evelyn "Evie" McGee-Colbert "for putting up with me" and his physicians "for their care."

"From now on, my pancreas will handle all emails to my appendix," he further joked about it.

The news was made a year after Colbert revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which caused a delay in the start of his program.

With the cancellation, Colbert has significantly reduced the scope of The Late Show twice since it premiered in early October, following a months-long strike by the Hollywood writers. Colbert hosted a program from home during the coronavirus epidemic, but he had to cancel a week's worth of episodes due to COVID-19 in mid-October.

As per CBS News, the Late Show was scheduled to return after Thanksgiving break on Tuesday, with appearances by Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart, Baz Luhrmann, and Barbara Streisand as guests.