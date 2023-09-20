What did Russell Brand say to Vanessa Feltz? Viral video resurfaces as TV presenter reflects on 'deeply offensive' incident

English television personality Vanessa Feltz reflected on a disturbing personal incident with comedian Russell Brand, days after he was accused of alleged r*pe and emotional abuse allegations. While appearing on her TalkTV show on September 18, the 61-year-old personality reflected on the time when she was "deeply offended" by the 48-year-old when he joked about sleeping with her daughters.

During a discussion about the accusations faced by Brand, Feltz shared her personal experience with him and said:

"I met Russell Brand when I was a guest on EForum and Big Brother's Big Mouth - so our career paths crossed quite naturally over the years and on other occasions I met him as a friend, I met him on his shows and one of those occasions was in 2006 when I appeared on his chat show, 1 Leicester Square."

Vanessa Feltz then played a clip where the Trolls star asked her if he could "have it off" with her or her daughters - Allegra Kurer and Saskia Kurer. To this, she vehemently denies, prompting a response from the comic, who said:

"Damn she's always one step ahead. Vanessa Feltz, come on, some of them are adults."

When Feltz points out that she has two daughters and her answer won't change, Brand asks her "None of them?" to which she again firmly said:

"Neither. Will you stop it! No you can't."

Russell Brand then calls her "selfish," and Vanessa Feltz said he would understand her concern once he has his own daughters. Brand then replies in a silly voice:

"Well, I won't sleep with them…"

Vanessa Feltz reflected on the "unbelievably awkward position" Russell Brand put her in

While recalling the incident during her show, Vanessa Feltz said her thoughts have not changed about the situation till today.

"It's terribly awkward when you are a guest on somebody else's show, particularly in a theatre, which is full of great fans of the presenter… I was in this unbelievably awkward position where you don't quite know what to do."

Feltz said she did not know how to react to the situation and questions raised by Brand.

"I know, I was deeply offended then, as I remain deeply offended now at the idea of him saying, 'I want to have sex with you and both your daughters'. I think one of my daughters was 15 years old at the time and the answer was as you saw me say there, was emphatically, 'No!"

Vanessa Feltz said she had met Russell Brand on numerous occasions and praised him for "his phraseology, his passion, the kind of drama of it all."

"He seemed to bring a tremendous dollop of charisma to the programme, such as I hadn't seen in any other presenter. He really was quite remarkable. So I was there, if he was in 'plain sight,' I was looking at him. But I knew he was having s*x with many women, but I just thought they were all willing."

She went on to say that TV executives may not have known about the star's actions as well.

Russell Brand was the focal point of a collaborative investigation conducted by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, which was shown over the weekend. The investigation revealed distinct accusations of s*xual assault and r*pe made by four women, spanning the period from 2006 to 2013.

He has fiercely refuted the accusations, claiming that each and every one of his interactions has been "consensual."