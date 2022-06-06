“What’s happening?”: Chrishell Stause reacts after Jason Oppenheim joins her and partner G Flip for group hug at 2022 MTV Awards

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were recently seen sharing a group hug with Stause’s current partner, G Flip, at the 2022 MTV Awards. Selling Sunset's former couple parted ways after filming Season 5.

The cast of Selling Sunset made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Awards as the Netflix show was nominated. Stause was even nominated under the category of Best Reality Star, alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello (The Challenge), Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), and Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), and Willow Pill (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14). And, Stause won the title at the 2022 MTV Awards.

Stause arrived at the event with partner G Flip, and the couple was seen looking pretty comfortable in the presence of Stause’s ex Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause’s reaction to her sharing a hug with Jason and G Flip

A clip shared by MTV on social media showed Chrishell Stause and G Flip hugging each other when Jason Oppenheim joined them. Stause looked at the camera and stated: “What’s happening?”

While no audio was added to the video, Stause’s verbal reaction was easily understandable.

Stause and Oppenheim were seen deeply in love in Selling Sunset Season 5. The duo started dating before Season 4 aired but parted ways post the latest season released on Netflix. During the Season 5 reunion, Oppenheim broke down in tears addressing their break-up, while Stause revealed that she was dating Australian singer G Flip. The split between the reality TV stars was because of the difference of opinion about having kids.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset won the Best Docu-Reality Series award at the 2022 MTV Awards. The show was competing against Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Summer House, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

Christine Quinn didn’t attend the 2022 MTV Awards.

Selling Sunset’s popular cast member, Christine Quinn, didn’t attend the 2022 MTV Awards. She has not been seen with any show star since Jason Oppenheim decided to fire her in season 5. Quinn has started her own real estate firm and might not appear in the upcoming season.

One was under the Best Fight category among the many nominations — Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset). They were up against Bosco vs. Lady Camden (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton (Salad toss fight in The Real Housewives of Potomac), Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), and Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey). And the award was bagged by Bosco and Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset cast members who were not in attendance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards included Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, and Maya Vander. However, Smith attended the 2022 MTV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, while Vander’s absence was due to her exit from the show. The latter has started her own company in Miami and might only give cameo appearances on the Netflix show.

The stars who attended MTV’s main event included Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

After a dramatic end to Season 5, Selling Sunset has reportedly been renewed for two more seasons. In the upcoming season, Jason and Stause might be seen dealing with working under one roof after their split. With two cast members' exit, the show might welcome more new faces.

