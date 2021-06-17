What did Scott Cawthon do? #ThankYouScott trends online as FNAF creator retires

Popular American animator Scott Cawthon recently came under fire for allegedly donating to the republicans and “anti-LGBTQ politicians”. Best known for creating the iconic horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s, fans were left disappointed with Cawthon after records from his alleged donation surfaced online.
Following the allegations, Scott Cawthon decided to undertake permanent retirement as a game developer. The FNAF creator took to his personal website to announce his decision to retire:
“I’ve had a blessed, fulfilling, and rich career. I’ve been shown great kindness and I’ve tried to show great kindness in return. I’ve tried to make some good games (let the debate ensue), and I’ve witnessed the creation of possibly the most creative and talented fanbase on the planet.”
Scott Cawthon’s retirement comes just in time for the seventh anniversary of the legendary games’ debut trailer.
“On the seventh anniversary of the first game’s trailer, as I realize that I was in my mid-30s when I created the series and now I’m approaching my mid-40s, I realize that I miss a lot of things that I got to focus on before Five Nights at Freddy’s became such a success.”
The creator continued:
“I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing it just for fun, and I miss making RPGs even though I stink at it. All of this is to say that I am retiring. I have been shown tremendous love and support over this last week, a lot of which has come from the LGBTQ community. The kindness shown to me has been surreal.”
In his announcement, Scott also shared that he wishes to focus his attention on his six children post retirement.
Fans trend “#ThankYouScott” to bid farewell to Scott Cawthon
Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular video games today. The immense success of the game turned Scott Cawthon into a prominent figure in the gaming and animation industry.
Following the success of FNAF, Cawthon also launched a media franchise of the same name. The game has also earned one of the most dedicated online fanbases of all time.
Although fans were disappointed by the recent allegations against Scott Cawthon, the news of his retirement has also taken everyone by shock.
Nostalgic fans immediately took to Twitter to thank the creator for his contribution in creating one of the most-loved game franchises of all time.
Scott Cawthon also announced that while his retirement is official, this will not be the end of FNAF. The video game is all set to continue with a new person, who will be chosen by Scott himself.
