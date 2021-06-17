What did Scott Cawthon do? #ThankYouScott trends online as FNAF creator retires

Popular American animator Scott Cawthon recently came under fire for allegedly donating to the republicans and “anti-LGBTQ politicians”. Best known for creating the iconic horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s, fans were left disappointed with Cawthon after records from his alleged donation surfaced online.

Following the allegations, Scott Cawthon decided to undertake permanent retirement as a game developer. The FNAF creator took to his personal website to announce his decision to retire:

“I’ve had a blessed, fulfilling, and rich career. I’ve been shown great kindness and I’ve tried to show great kindness in return. I’ve tried to make some good games (let the debate ensue), and I’ve witnessed the creation of possibly the most creative and talented fanbase on the planet.”

turns out scott cawthon, well-known as the creator of five nights at freddy's and less known as being a christian fundie, maxed out his political donations to republican candidates and PACs in 2020. pic.twitter.com/pwgrjqx6xS — chief imagineering officer of antifa (@IAmGryphoneer) June 10, 2021

Scott Cawthon’s retirement comes just in time for the seventh anniversary of the legendary games’ debut trailer.

“On the seventh anniversary of the first game’s trailer, as I realize that I was in my mid-30s when I created the series and now I’m approaching my mid-40s, I realize that I miss a lot of things that I got to focus on before Five Nights at Freddy’s became such a success.”

The creator continued:

“I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing it just for fun, and I miss making RPGs even though I stink at it. All of this is to say that I am retiring. I have been shown tremendous love and support over this last week, a lot of which has come from the LGBTQ community. The kindness shown to me has been surreal.”

In his announcement, Scott also shared that he wishes to focus his attention on his six children post retirement.

Also Read: Ben Askren to reportedly retire after getting TKO’d by Jake Paul, says he will continue to coach wrestling

Fans trend “#ThankYouScott” to bid farewell to Scott Cawthon

Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular video games today. The immense success of the game turned Scott Cawthon into a prominent figure in the gaming and animation industry.

Following the success of FNAF, Cawthon also launched a media franchise of the same name. The game has also earned one of the most dedicated online fanbases of all time.

Although fans were disappointed by the recent allegations against Scott Cawthon, the news of his retirement has also taken everyone by shock.

Nostalgic fans immediately took to Twitter to thank the creator for his contribution in creating one of the most-loved game franchises of all time.

The world of gaming will never be the same. Thank you Scott Cawthon. For everything, you've done for us. I wouldn't be here without the things you made, the worlds you helped us to escape to, the spark that would give life to my creative side. ♥️ #ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/CjAt1XGJVB — JAD Cruz (@ColorsphereJAD) June 17, 2021

I remember having a lot of fun playing the FNAF games with my friends, thanks for those good times Scott.



I did this a while ago, now is good chance to show it as a tribute to this amazing franchise. #ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/aQNHVrY7zZ — ☕ Albert Bittersweet~ ☕ (@albert_rbk) June 17, 2021

"Wake Me... When You Need Me..."



Thank you, Scott Cawthon.



For everything.

Thank you for all the things you have done.

All the lives you touched through your games.

Even through it all.



Thanks for the memories.



See you on the Flipside.

Scott.#thankyouscott#ScottCawthon pic.twitter.com/eXJOoMnu8w — ✨💙 Springnito🖌✨ 🐻🐥 🌈 (@springnito) June 17, 2021

seeing #ThankyouScott trending actually made me nervous, turns out he's alive and well and just retiring



I got into FNAF my senior year of high school, and the love never left, only growing daily.



Anyway, here's me at 18 when I heard Sister Location was being released 💕 pic.twitter.com/oHBUQUwMPL — 3 cats in a trench coat (@hylianchicken) June 17, 2021

#thankyouscott

thank you so so much for starting this series, it's changed my life and i'm forever grateful. i've looked up to you all my life and i still do 💙 thank you Scott, and god bless you and your family! pic.twitter.com/pkCRSs6iB6 — selyn (@KinoSelynn) June 17, 2021

Fuck man,



Scott Cawthon just announced his retirement.



Never have I ever been this upset at a loss like this.



May he be blessed in the future and finally be in peace.#ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/5ktxc7kuWO — prizesuet (@gladosasec) June 17, 2021

Yeah I'm just at a loss for words honestly. Scott has been perhaps my biggest inspiration over the past 6-7 years of my life. His series has led me to meet many amazing people, find a hobby that I'd like to pursue as a career one day, and strive to improve. #ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/uFxXcWcB5N — Mr. Clay1983 (@MClay1983) June 17, 2021

Scott Cawthon has been the one person to get me into horror, mystery, and a love for many things. Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a huge impact on me and it always will be. Whoever he trusts to carry on the torch better be fucking WORTHY!! #ThankYouScott for everything 💜Truly pic.twitter.com/Mc5hLgG0j6 — VoltaicZanite (@VoltaicZanite) June 17, 2021

with scott cawthon retiring it really is the end of an era



thank you for being such a large part of my childhood#thankyouscott pic.twitter.com/ZvqickwwIk — Axe | “Nintendo E3! Smash Bros?” What Else Is New (@DeJected_Axe) June 17, 2021

#ThankYouScott, for everything you've given us as a fnaf community

The friendships, how far i've come, the people I met, it's all because of him, I essentially owe my life to him, and my heart is destroyed now that he's gone. We'll hopefully see him again on the flipside... pic.twitter.com/bFRvDRf0nv — Endo of Rock (@Endo_of_Rock) June 17, 2021

#ThankYouScott You lived the dream every indie developer hopes for, and you lived it with grace. God bless and enjoy your well deserved retirement. #FNAF pic.twitter.com/YqB3wcNX4q — DoujinDev (@DoujinDev) June 17, 2021

#thankyouscott

Through all the fnaf games, I’ve been here since 2015, I drew fnaf fanart as a comfort, fnaf is the one thing that I got to meet so many cool people, and just got to connect with so many dudes, thank you Scott, thank you for giving me this chance to have a fam. pic.twitter.com/J3tfGZM1cK — !ʞunℲ (@funkilicous) June 17, 2021

-Connection Terminated-

I'm sorry to interrupt but I can't believe that this is the end of an era, but I'm glad I was there to experience it, thank you so much Scott for the laughs and scares you had given me for these amazing 6-7 years of FNAF

-End Communication-#ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/Y1s7ptz7VM — TheKitsuneKingYT (@Rjfox0906) June 17, 2021

Scott Cawthon also announced that while his retirement is official, this will not be the end of FNAF. The video game is all set to continue with a new person, who will be chosen by Scott himself.

Also Read: "The End of an Era": Disguised Toast bids farewell to Among Us era, as Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye and more join fans in paying tribute

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news by taking this 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin