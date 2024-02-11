What did Selena Gomez’s mom say about her daughter’s frequent social media breaks? Mandy Teefey comes to singer’s defense

Selena Gomez, the American singer and actress, has received a lot of backlash recently for taking frequent breaks from social media. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, has come to her defense for the same in an interview.

The 31-year-old pop star has been open about her mental health and how the presence of social media affected her life. Netizens have often mocked Selena Gomez for unscheduled breaks that usually do not last long. On Thursday, September 8, 2024, Teefy told Elite Daily,

"It’s just whatever she needs for that time period. I can go a week without looking at any social media, and then I’ll get on there and I’ll try to catch up. But it’s just whatever time Selena needs, she gives herself."

Selena's father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, and mother, Mandy Teefy, were teenagers when Selena was born on July 22, 1992. They eventually split up a few years later, as per People.

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, defends her frequent social media breaks

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefy, interviewed Elite Daily to talk about Wondermind, the mental health network she co-founded with the pop singer in 2022. The project is meant to destigmatize mental health and provide easy access to resources to those who need it. She also opened up about her daughter's social media breaks, as per Buzzfeed.

Mandy said that Selena Gomez did not set specific boundaries or make promises regarding the length of each of her hiatuses. The singer just frequently takes time off when she needs it. Teefy advised her fans to remove or pause their social media accounts sometimes as well, as per The New York Post. This may help the followers to ground themselves in reality. She said,

"You're more at ease, in your world, and living in the moment. It's so much more peaceful."

Selena Gomez's mother then talked about how she went about mental health episodes or days with her daughter when they did deteriorate. Teefy said that the singer spends time with her family after disconnecting from social media. She added,

"We come together, and we plan a movie day; we cook food and just kind of relax and hang out. Then, we all end up falling asleep."

In 2022, Gomez told Good Morning America that after taking an almost 5-year break from being online, she felt the best she ever had mentally, as per Page Six. She explained,

"It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

Most recently, the actress went on a break after going viral for having an alleged conversation about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, at the 2024 Golden Globes.

At the time, netizens assumed Selena Gomez was speaking about an awkward interaction with her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Timothée, according to a lip reader, as per Page Six. Jeremy Freeman, the lip-reading expert, said that in the video, Selena allegedly said,

"He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no."

Sperry looked stunned as she seemingly asked, "Timothée?" and Gomez then nodded her head. The singer denied the rumors and commented on an E! News post saying,

"Noooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."

However, she went to her Instagram Story days after the conversation and explained she was leaving social media again to focus on “what really matters.” However, as per People, Selena Gomez is active on her social media and dating songwriter Benny Blanco.