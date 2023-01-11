What did Sheryl Lee Ralph say about the Kardashians? Actress leaves internet stunned with savage diss

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph left the internet stunned after she took a dig at the physical appearance of the Kardashians.

On January 10, the 66-year-old star appeared on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2023, where a reporter asked what advice she would like to give her 15 year old self.

After almost no contemplation, she praised her natural appearance before taking a dig at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

She then added:

“And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called the Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph.”

Internet users go wild after Sheryl Lee Ralph takes an apparent dig at the Kardashian sisters' appearance

For the coveted annual red carpet event, Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a heavily jewel-encrusted purple Jason Rembert dress, paired perfectly with a sleek waist-length blowout. The actress bagged a nomination for 'Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Musical Comedy or Drama' category, which was ultimately won by Julia Garner for Ozark.

After Sheryl Lee Ralph's footage from the Golden Globes 2023 went viral, Twitterati hailed her response. Several users called her a "mother" for stating facts, while others dubbed her "a queen" for urging herself and people around her to love themselves the way they are.

One user also mocked the Kardashian sisters, predicting how they would supposedly narrate the incident on their show while taking offense at Ralph's comments. Check out some of these reactions below:

Screenshot of a Twitter user hailing Ralph for taking a jab at the Kardashians.

The Kardashian sisters -- Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney -- along with their step-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are known for their signature big lips and b*tts, which they have allegedly gotten done via plastic surgery.

While speaking with Allure in 2022, Kim Kardashian claimed that she only had "a little bit of Botox" done on her forehead and nothing else on her face.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

The SKIMS owner and her sisters have also been repeatedly called out in the past for putting out unrealistic beauty standards on social media, her most recent being the diet she had followed to fit in Marilyn Monroe's iconic nude dress for her 2022 Met Gala red carpet appearance.

