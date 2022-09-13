Sheryl Lee Ralph ethnicity: All about her husband and children as Abbott Elementary star creates history with Emmys win

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award at the 2022 Emmy Awards and created history by becoming the second Black woman to bag it.

The 65-year-old star, who dominated the nomination for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, delivered an emotional acceptance speech, which she began by singing a verse from Diane Reeves 90's song Endangered Species.

She sang:

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

She then went on to say:

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

She further thanked her co-stars, family and the people who supported her.

She said:

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner. If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

For the prestigious award, Sheryl Lee Ralph was pitted against Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), and Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles, and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).

All you need to know about Sheryl Lee Ralph's ethnicity, kids and family

Born on December 30, 1956, Sheryl Lee Ralph is a native of Connecticut. She is the daughter of Ivy and Stanley Ralph.

As per Amo Mama, Sheryl's father was an African-American while her mother was an Afro-Jamaican.

While speaking to WMN about her heritage and ethnicity, the actress revealed that her mother's home connection stayed strong while she was growing up.

She said:

"My mother kept us connected to Jamaica our whole lives, and I am there often... I am in Jamaica so often people think I live there. I did the same with my children, and I am in Jamaica so often people think I live there."

She further talked about her days in high school and her participation in Culture or Heritage day.

The actor said:

"For Culture or Heritage Day at school, you should have seen my presentations. I would bring my culture to school. I'd dress the part, the food, the songs would be 'extra' because I know who I am."

Sheryl Lee Ralph first tied the knot with Eric Maurice in 1990. Together, they welcomed their first child, a son named Etienne Maurice, in 1992. Three years later, the pair became parents to a daughter named Ivy-Victoria Maurice in 1995.

Etienne happens to be a film director and owns Walk Good Productions. While Ivy-Victoria is a model and fashion influencer.

However, Ralph and Maurice soon became estranged and separated in 2001.

Sheryl Lee Ralph moved on and went on to date Senate member Vincent Hughes after they were introduced by a mutual friend. The duo got engaged in 2003 and tied the knot two years later in July 2005.

65-year-old Hughes is the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and governs Pennsylvania's 7th Senatorial District.

He frequently appears on her Instagram handle and has also made red carpet appearances with the star.

