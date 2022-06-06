What is Shiplap? Battle on the Beach mentor Alison Victoria slams Ty Pennington for using shiplaps against the rules

Tonight on the season premiere of Battle on the Beach, Ty Pennington tried to alter some of the rules of the show - a move that was not appreciated by Alison Victoria.

As shown in Battle on the Beach, a shiplap is a wooden wall design, where one plank is mounted horizontally on another, with a slight gap between them. The design resembles exterior shiplap walls.

According to the show's rules, one cannot use a piece of kitchen decoration that has been bought by any other team in the kitchen auction. Alison's team - Corey and Paige - had bought the shiplap design at the auction, but Alison was shocked to see that Ty's team designs resembled that of the shiplap.

Ty, along with team members Wally and Jaqueline, seemed to be okay with bending the rules and defended himself, but did not change the design.

Set in Surfside, Texas, Battle on the Beach season 2 features Tаniyа Nаyаk, Ty Pennington аnd Alison Victoriа competing against each other by renovating three similar 1,500-square-foot beach houses in three weeks, all within a tight budget of $80,000.

What happened tonight on Battle on the Beach?

Tonight on the season premiere of Battle on the Beach, the famous HGTV renovation stars: Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak, met with new renovators: father-son duo Roosevelt and Brandon, who have flipped more than 100 houses; business partners Wally and Jaqueline, who have flipped 3 houses together; and married couple Corey and Paige, who have renovated 6 homes.

The mentees were told that they could listen to the mentor’s advices or choose to go on with their instincts. Roosevelt and Brandon were given the blue beach house with Taniya as a mentor. Taniya’s team had won the challenge last season.

Wally and Jaqueline were allotted the green House, with Ty as mentor. Corey and Paige from Alberta, Canada were finally given the yellow house. Alison became their mentor.

Each beach house had 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The teams were given a budget of $80,000 for the inside of the home and were allotted one carpenter each and a built-in workshop in the house.

The goal of the teams was to increase the current market value of the beach houses (which was $515,000), and whoever succeeded by the widest margin would go on to win the challenge.

Each team was allotted $500 for the kitchen design auction. Ty’s team bought brass hardware. Alison’s team bought the wine fridge. Brandyn and his father bought the under cabinet lighting. Paige and Corey bought shiplaps. Wally and Jaqueline bought floating shelves, but had to change their entire kitchen design because of it.

The team renovated the kitchen and dining rooms tonight. Corey and Paige’s first impression of the house was not very good. The house was smelly, and Paige said:

"Everything will have to go."

The couple did like the high ceiling design and the big windows.

Roosevelt and Brandon said:

"The time frame is scary."

Roosevelt wanted to take out the kitchen island.

Corey and Paige allocated $27000 of their Battle on the Beach budget to the kitchen. They moved the sink and designed a shiplap. The couple planned on putting a jute rag on the floor. They also added tall metal stools and greenery to the built-in cabinets. The team also had a walk-in pantry and made some arches.

Team Taniya decided to go with a modern French design on Battle on the Beach. Taniya suggested that they focus on good seating with the renovation, so that everyone could have an ocean view.

The duo decided to save money by not changing the position of the sinks and hence preventing plumbing costs. They added a pantry and high-end appliances. They chose two tone cabinets and allocated a budget of $25,000

Roosevelt and Brandon initially wanted to shift the entire kitchen to the living room and increase the bathroom space, but later decided to keep the kitchen where it was. They shifted the window instead, and got rid of the kitchen peninsula. They spent $25000 on the kitchen design.

The episode description reads,

"The three new teams meet mentors Ty, Alison, and Taniya as they get to work on their first challenge in the kitchen and dining room; they plan on going all out in order to impress judges Sarah and Bryan Baeumler."

The next episode of Battle on the Beach, titled Main Suite Face-Off, will air on HGTV on June 12 at 9 pm ET. The episode will showcase the team tackling the renovation of the main suite.

