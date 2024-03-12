What is a shogun in feudal Japan? Historical origins explored

As fans eagerly wait for the upcoming instalment of Shogun, there is a piqued interest in the historical context that guides the plot of the series. In fact, Yoshi Toranaga's character has led many to wonder what a shogun even is.

To clarify, a shogun, in simple terms, can be defined as the highest military rank that existed in feudal Japan. Tasked with making major political and military decisions, the shogun would call the shots in the name of the Japanese emperor. The story itself is based on the 1970s novel written by James Clavell and, to a degree, acts as a remake of the 1975 miniseries detailing the same.

Shogun tells a romanticized tale of the first English character to reach the country of Japan, John Blackthorne. Both protagonists, Blackthorne and Toranaga, are reportedly based on real people, which attests to the authenticity of the show and captures the essence of the time and place it is set in.

Who is termed a shogun in feudal Japan?

The shogunate era lasted from 1192 and 1867, although the series is set in the time period of the 1600s, which saw the arrival of an Englishman, thus enabling viewers to witness a time of political upheaval in a new country. This era is widely regarded as a time of extreme cultural, social, and political transformation.

During this time, the Tokugawa dynasty was in power, and had established a centralized government. The position was hereditary or dynastic, and while they were appointed by the emperor, they were the ones who held real power. The shogun was often considered to be the highest-ranking samurai of feudal Japan, and often commandeered the other samurai.

This military leader not only worked closely with civil servants where they oversaw the collection of taxes or the influx of trade, but also worked with wealthy landowners in feudal society. Among the three major dynasties that ruled Japan, the Tokugawa shogunate was the final one that succeeded the Kamakura and Ashikaga ones.

What is the plot of Shogun about?

The protagonist of Shogun is Lord Yoshi Toranaga, and the series chronicles his attempts to establish days of glory for Japan. The character is played by Hiroyuki Sanada. Toranaga's story delves into his attempts to be honorable to the code of the samurai - something that was considered more valuable than life itself - and his ruthlessness. His story intersects with that of John Blackthorne, through whose eyes, users are privy to the customs of a foreign land.

Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis, becomes an important ally in Toranaga's journey and his attempts to seize power. The story delves into the themes of loyalty and the dangerous consequences of seeking power. Due to its intrigue and political subtexts, the series has been regarded and unofficially marketed as an Eastern or Oriental Game of Thrones. Indeed, fans of R R Martin's series would be drawn to the political plotlines of this story.

Fans can watch the political drama on Hulu, where episodes are set to drop every Wednesday.