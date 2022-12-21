What is Shudder's Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge all about? Release date, plot, and more details about the horror-comedy film

Shudder's latest horror/comedy film, Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge, is a follow-up to writer/director Aaron B. Koontz and writer Cameron Burns’ 2020 horror-comedy Scare Package. The horror anthology follows Chad, the owner of Rad Chad's Horror Emporium, as he narrates horror stories to his newest employee to explain the rules of the horror genre.

Given the collaborative efforts of directors Aaron B. Koontz, Alexandra Barreto, Anthony Cousins, Jed Shepherd, and Rachele Wiggins, Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge will be a tribute to several classic horror films/franchises that have immortalized themselves over decades.

Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge will be released on AMC Networks’ horror streaming platform Shudder on December 22, 2022.

Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge will pay homage to Hellraiser, Saw, Friday the 13th, and many other classic horror flicks

Like its predecessor, Scare Package, this film too will have a comedic storyline with elements of horror and gore.

Jeremy King, who played Chad (Rad Chad) in the previous movie, is dead here, and several people of different age brackets and backgrounds are attending his funeral. Even though his funeral starts off as a normal day of mourning, things take a sinister turn when all the attendees are locked in the room and have to play wicked games to make it out alive.

The film's description on IMDb reads:

"When horror guru Rad Chad Buckley's funeral turns into an elaborate series of hilarious death traps, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game."

The trailer shows a group of people walking into a room with a beer pong table ready to be played. But this is far from ordinary, as their lives depend on the party game. The goal is to cure yourself of poison rather than sink the balls in the cups. Each ball is labeled an antidote.

As the story progresses, they realize that the creator hinted that they have to sink the antidote balls into the right-numbered cups in order to get it right and survive. Drinking the wrong cup will result in the participants vomiting an acid-like substance and dying an ugly death.

Participants must use their brains and horror knowledge to get out of the funeral alive. The film provides references to a number of horror films/franchises like The Ring, Friday the 13th, Saw, Hellraiser, etc., and will be a treat for horror maniacs.

Cast members from the prequel reprise their roles in Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge

The main cast from their first anthology will return to Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge, with Jeremy King reprising his role as the titular character, Rad Chad, Zoe Graham as Final Girl Jesse, and comedian Byron Brown playing Rad Chad's old annoying employee named Sam.

Alongside King, Graham, and Brown, the cast is a mix of horror veterans like Rich Sommer, Shakira Ja'nai Paye, Kelli Maroney, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, Steph Barkley, Barbara Bingham, Chelsea Grant, Jemma Moore, and Caroline Ward.

Written by Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns, and Alexandra Barreto, Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge will be an amazing addition to Shudder's insane arsenal of horror films. Shudder is an OTT platform that has the best selection of uncut and commercial-free horror, thriller, and supernatural movies and series. An annual fee of $57 is required to use the service.

If you are a true fan of horror and gore, Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge is tailor-made for you and will air on Shudder on December 22, 2022.

