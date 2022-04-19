What is Sisqo’s net worth? Grammy Award-nominee set to represent Maryland in American Song Contest

American R&B singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award-nominated solo artist Sisqo will perform his original song, It's Up, on NBC's American Song Contest on Monday.

The singer, probably best known for his Thong Song, will represent his state, Maryland, on the musical reality show. The competition kickstarted on March 21, 2022, and will air its finale on May 9, 2022. The television series is based on the Eurovision Song Contest and is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

Net Worth of American Song Contest Sisqo

Born as Mark Althavan Andrews in Baltimore, the net worth of the multitalented Sisqo is estimated to be around $6 million, which results from his successful musical career of more than two decades, along with some television stints.

Sisqo began his musical journey in 1994, after graduating from high school and getting his first break in 1996. Island Records signed him along with three other musicians, namely Larry Anthony, James Green, and Tamir Ruffin for the band Dru Hill. Sisqo was signed as the lead singer of the group.

The band's name, Dru Hill, was inspired by Druid Park, a neighborhood park where they all grew up. Before forming the band, they all worked at a fudge shop called The Fudgery, where they used to sing to their customers.

He left the band in 1999 and started his solo career. The same year, he released his debut album, Unleash the Dragon. Its Thong Song became an international hit, receiving four Grammy nominations.

His colossal hit, Incomplete, won six Billboard Music Awards, including Male Artist of the Year. After this, there was no looking back. In 2015, Sisqó released his third album, Last Dragon, whose singles L.I.P.s and A-List were instant hits too.

In his 25-years of musical career, the singer has given various hit numbers, including Tell Me, In My Bed, 5 Steps, How Deep Is Your Love, We're Not Making Love No More.

He has hosted MTV's dance competition Sisqó's Shakedown, starred as a vampire in an episode of Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, and appeared on reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother 2010, Celebrity Wife Swap, Keith Sweat's Platinum House, and Gone Country.

As an actor, he has worked in movies such as Get Over It and Snow Dogs.

The singer has 745,421 followers and 2,033,365 monthly listeners on Spotify. With such a huge fan following and phenomenal musical career, Sisqo is set to participate in the American Song Contest in episode 5, The Live Qualifiers Part 5. The description of the episode reads:

“The live qualifiers conclude as three artists from week four are revealed as moving on to the semi-finals; 11 remaining artists representing their state or territory perform original music to earn America's vote for best hit song.”

Be ready to witness some power-packed performances at the American Song Contest on April 18, 2022.

