What does soft swinging mean? Camille Munday and Taylor Paul TikTok drama explained 

Lifestyle TikTok blogger Camille Munday has apologized to fellow "Mormon MomTok" content creator Taylor Paul in her recent video on the app.

Taylor came into the public eye earlier this year after revealing that she and some other members of the Mormon MomTok community indulged in partner swinging. Members of the Mormon MomTok society reportedly shunned her after she revealed the information to her TikTok fanbase of 3 million users.

Camille Munday explained that she made remarks about Taylor's situation during that time but was remorseful for commenting on an incident she was not involved in.

Camille Munday apologized to Taylor Paul in her TikTok video

Camille Munday posted a video on TikTok where she shared that she felt remorseful after commenting on Taylor's situation. She began by saying:

"This is really scary for me. I don’t like this stuff whatsoever, I just try and stay silent and private. I don’t think it’s doing me any good anymore. I think it’s allowing other people to write my story for me…So I’m gonna start with the Taylor situation. I want to admit I know I handled it wrong."

The 26-year-old mom shared that she acted out of anger and said she was "triggered because similar things happened" with her growing up. She also revealed that she had already apologized to Taylor for getting herself involved in the drama. Camille Munday added:

“I should have just stayed out of it. I’m learning, I’m growing and that’s one thing that I’ve learned.”

Her video has gained over 2 million views on TikTok.

What does soft swinging mean?

According to metro.uk, soft swinging involves couples swapping partners for physical intimacy without taking part in s****l i***r***rse. However, Taylor said the rules were different in her group.

Members of Taylor's group were allowed to participate in physical intimacy with each other but were not allowed to take part in i***r***rse with one another if their partners were in the room.

The rule seems important because breaking it not only cost Taylor her marriage, but other group members also shunned her. With many unfollowing her on TikTok and other social media platforms, she defended herself by explaining that it was a "one-time" incident and explained:

“It wasn’t like I was going around like h**king up with my friend’s husband. It was like, we were at a party, I got belligerent, and we went and messed around by ourselves rather than the whole group."

She continued by saying that she had "some" feelings for the person she got engaged to, claiming that "no one was innocent" in the group and that other members also had feelings for each other.

She also mentioned that Camille and her husband Sam were not involved with the group because they carried a "lot of drama."

A little after Taylor shared her story, Camille Munday unfollowed her on social media. But it seems the two have finally reconciled with each other.

MomTok is a TikTok community comprised of thousands of US mothers who have become famous for making content on the video-sharing app. Mormon MomTok is a subgroup in the community which comprises mothers belonging to the Mormon community.

