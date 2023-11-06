What did Stacey Abrams say about Kamala Harris? Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate gets trolled for defending Vice President

Stacey Abrams has been receiving some backlash on the internet for her comments on the scrutiny that Vice President Kamala Harris faces. During her appearance on Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday, November 5, 2023, Abrams was asked by Psake about the alleged scrutiny that Harris faces due to race.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate stated:

"We cannot ignore the misogyny and racism that remain very prevalent in our politics."

Abrams is an American Democratic politician who served as the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. Her comments incited a lot of netizens who trolled and condemned her for making everything about race. They accused her of propagating an age-old liberal argument without seeing the actual reason behind the scrutiny of the Vice President.

"Our expectations are set for the traditional White male vice president": Stacey Abrams

American lawyer and politician Stacey Abrams sat down with host Jen Psaki in Sunday's segment of MSNBC's Inside With Jen Psaki. Jen talked about how Vice President Kamala Harris was under a "huge amount of scrutiny" throughout her time in office. She asked Abrams if the Vice President would face the same critiques if she was a white man. Before elaborating on the same, Abrams simply said, No.

"We will always question the person behind the person. But we cannot ignore the misogyny and racism that remain very prevalent in our politics," Stacey responded.

She added:

"And for those behaviors that don’t rise to either misogyny or racism, there’s also just a difference. Our expectations are set for the traditional White male vice president,"

Jen Psaki interjected by agreeing and stating that it was "what it's always been", which Abrams agreed to. Stacey Abrams additionally stated that "we" were not always "good with new."

She added:

"But more importantly, I know that if you filter through the critiques, if you think about how she is castigated, it is inextricably linked to race and gender. I applaud the poise with which she has responded,"

Psaki later asked Abrams if she had ruled out running for office in the future. Abrams's last run came in 2022 when she stood unopposed as the democratic candidate for the governor of Georgia. However, Stacey Abrams failed in her pursuit of her position and was beaten by Republican candidate, Brian Kemp.

Abrams replied to Psaki's question:

"No. Politics is a part of what I am, and part of what I do. My approach is to do the work. Politics is one of the tools that I can use to do so,"

Before stating that she was focusing on "some other things" for now, she proclaimed:

"The work that I do, supporting small businesses and defending diversity, equity, and inclusion. The work I’m doing with rewiring America on electrifying everything."

Netizens tired of "identity cards"

Stacey Abrams' comments triggered a slew of online backlash. A plethora of users condemned the Democrats' alleged usage of "identity cards" as their only argument, which a lot of users were growing increasingly tired of. People vehemently criticized her for blaming everything but the work they were doing.

In June, an NBC poll revealed that 49% of registered voters had a negative view of Kamala Harris, and a further 39% had a "very" negative view of her. With this, she received the "worst vice presidential rating" in the poll's history.

In a Politico interview in August, Harris was asked whether she received more scrutiny than her predecessors. "It’s what it is", she replied and stated that she wasn't going to say it was unfair as she was not new to these things.