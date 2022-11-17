What is Steve Burns' net worth? Fortune explored as Blue's Clues host shares depression diagnosis amid show departure

Steve Burns, the popular Blue’s Clues host, has finally spoken up about his abrupt exit from the Nickelodeon show in 2002. After 20 years of his exit, Burns addressed speculation and revealed that he fought depression while hosting the show.

In an interview with Variety, Steve Burns spoke about how it became difficult to feel happy. All of this took a huge toll on him since his job was always to appear joyful. He also revealed that after he quit his show, there was a long period of healing.

Speaking about the same, Steve Burns said that he didn't know it but that he was the "happiest depressed person in North America." He added that he was struggling with severe clinical depression the entire time that he worked on the show. Steve continued:

“I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost.”

Variety @Variety



Steve from "Blue's Clues" breaks down how he overcame depression and death rumors to return to his beloved pup: "One of the great joys of the role of being Steve was that I was constantly in a state of wonder."Steve from "Blue's Clues" breaks down how he overcame depression and death rumors to return to his beloved pup: bit.ly/3ObwHbk "One of the great joys of the role of being Steve was that I was constantly in a state of wonder."Steve from "Blue's Clues" breaks down how he overcame depression and death rumors to return to his beloved pup: bit.ly/3ObwHbk https://t.co/tC3nzAFTpD

Blue's Clues was an incredibly popular show among kids and Steve appeared on the show for six whole seasons until he called it off and exited the show. He might have made a fortune with his appearance on the show.

The show's makers showed his exit as the character going off to college. Since his exit, people have been wondering about Burns and why the American TV personality, actor, musician, writer, and director left the show.

Steve Burns has appeared in several TV shows and movies after his exit from Blue’s Clues

Steve Burns, a popular actor, director, writer, and musician, was born on October 9, 1973. The 42-year-old started his career with Blue's Clues and later went on to appear in a number of TV shows and movies. He has appeared in as many as 100 episodes of the children's series.

Steve Burns has worked in films like Marie and Bruce, Netherbeast Incorporated, Christmas on Mars, Yes, Dear, Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the Street, among others. At the same time, he has also released three albums, namely, Songs for Dustmites, Deep Sea Recovery Efforts, and Foreverywhere.

He also made a few appearances on some YouTube series, like The Professionals in 2012. Burns also received a number of nominations, including a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Preschool Children's Series for the Blue’s Clues.

In 2022, Steve Burns' net worth is $5 million. Additionally, a lot of publications also speculate that the actor's annual salary is roughly $1 million.

He also has a number of real estate properties across the country. In 2008, the actor moved into his 2,180-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg. The actor later put the house back on the market for $3.35 million in November 2020.

Speaking about the Variety interview, Steve also mentioned how his father's death in 2015 due to cancer affected him. However, he claims that he is now enjoying the success of his series, Blue’s Clues, more than ever before.

Poll : 0 votes