What is Sunny Hostin’s net worth? Meet The View host as she appeared on WWHL with interesting revelations

WWHL (Watch What Happens Live) recently welcomed The View host Sunny Hostin along with Judy Blume where they opened up about a plethora of things, including Hostin's upcoming book Summer on Sag Harbor, which is set to hit stores on May 2, 2023.

The journalist, lawyer, television personality, author, and columnist who appeared on the late-night talk show segment has made a name for herself in the entertainment field. After finishing law school, she worked as a law clerk for the D.C Court of Appeals and previously served as a legal analyst for CNN and ABC News.

Her current net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, stands at $3 Million. Apart from hosting The View, the 54-year-old celebrity from New York City writes her own column for CNN, Sunny’s Law.

During her appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen , she touched up on Meghan McCain’s comments, one of her books being adapted into a show, testing falsely positive for Covid while on the show, and more.

Hostin opens up while on WWHL about testing falsely positive while Vice President Kamala Harris was on The View

The View host, Sunny Hostin, recently appeared on WWHL along with Judy Blume where she opened up about a number of things, including the time when she falsely tested positive when the Vice President came on her show.

A fan asked her what was going on through her mind at that moment, and before answering the talk show host thanked the fans for bringing it up and said that the question was like “taking a bullet again.”

Hostin added that it was shocking because she knew she hadn’t gone anywhere and that she had “maintained this bubble”. She added that she took certain precautions because her husband is immunocompromised and her parents live with her.

She added:

"I knew it couldn’t be possible."

The View host continued during her WWHL appearance that she knows the Vice President as they are sorority sisters and that they often talk. She further mentioned that she tested negative immediately, and then again “four more times.” Hostin called the experience infuriating since it was a false positive.

Sunny Hostin opens up about her book being adapted into a movie, talks about her co-hosts

When the WWHL host Andy Cohen introduced Sunny as one of his guests on the show and briefly touched up on her upcoming book, Summer on Sag Harbor, the journalist opened up about one of her other books being adapted into a television show. She further stated that she can’t disclose the location yet.

Andy and the studio audience applauded, and the former inquired whether she was talking about her memoir, as it was her first book. Hostin said that while that was her first book, it wasn’t her first “fiction book”.

She added:

"I’m working with Octavia Spencer who’s going to star in it."

In the subsequent segment, during a round of rapid-fire questions about her co-hosts, Sunny stated that Ana Navarro and Joy Behar are most likely to make shady comments under their breaths. When Andy asked which of the hosts was not a morning person, she pointed to herself.

Andy further asked who is the most generous gift giver of the lot and she said that “it’s Whoopi” who is also the most likely to “pick up the cheque” when they go out to dinner.

During the segment, Sunny was also asked about a former cast member, Meghan McCain, who left the show in 2021. The former host recently took to her column to talk about her bad experience during the show. Hostin said in response that The View is a wonderful place and has great ratings.

WWHL airs from Sunday to Thursday and welcomes new guests in every segment.

