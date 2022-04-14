What are the symptoms of ulcerative colitis? Brian Austin Green reveals he was "bedridden" for 6 weeks

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green has revealed that he had ulcerative colitis for six weeks while his pregnant girlfriend took care of his children. The actor shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Green suffered from the inflammatory bowel disease while his girlfriend Sharna Burgess was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Speaking about his illness in an Instagram video, Green said:

“I had [ulcerative colitis] for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun. Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while. Taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing.”

Burgess announced her pregnancy to her followers on Instagram last month.

In the caption, the dancer mentioned her father, who passed away in January. She shared a video clip of when they told him he would be a grandpa.

Burgess said:

"I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way."

What is ulcerative colitis? Symptoms and more explained

Ulcerative colitis or UC is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and sores in one's digestive tract, also known as ulcers. The disease affects the innermost lining of the large intestine, which is the colon and rectum.

Symptoms usually develop over time rather than suddenly, making UC difficult to diagnose.

UC, when not treated early, can lead to life-threatening issues. While there is no known cure, treatment can greatly reduce the symptoms of the disease and can help you manage them in the future.

The disease is contracted when one's immune system makes a mistake. Normally, the immune system attacks invaders or bacteria/viruses that might be dangerous to the body.

However, with ulcerative colitis, the immune system thinks food, good gut bacteria, and the cells that line one's colon are intruders. Therefore, white blood cells attack the lining of the colon instead. This causes inflammation and ulcers.

The main symptoms of ulcerative colitis are bloody diarrhea and pus in one's stools. Other symptoms include belly pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, fever, dehydration, joint pain, eye pain when looking at bright light, and not being able to hold your stool.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, who will welcome a baby boy later this year, first sparked romance rumors in December 2020 after they were photographed spending the holidays together.

Green had also called out people for comparing his girlfriend to his ex, stating that Burgess is “her own self and an amazing woman.”

Green was married to Megan Fox, 35, from 2010 to 2021. Since their divorce, Fox has moved on with musician Machine Gun Kelly, who proposed to her earlier this year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh