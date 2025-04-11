What is a Tahini Latte? All you need to know about the viral drink

A Tahini latte is all the rage nowadays. It's a coffee beverage that blends espresso or brewed coffee with tahini (sesame seed paste), milk, and optional sweeteners like honey.
According to Yelp's April 2025 trends report, searches for "tahini latte" rose 900% year over year, driven by viral creations like Maman's Salted Tahini Honeycomb Latte. The drink appeals to those seeking less sugary alternatives, leveraging tahini's nutty, savory profile to complement coffee's bitterness.
Barista versions often include latte art and garnishes like sesame seeds, while homemade recipes range from iced blends to spiced syrups. Editors from EatingWell tested both café and DIY versions, noting their versatility and alignment with trends favoring Middle Eastern ingredients.
The rise of the Tahini Latte trend
Yelp's April 2025 data shows a 678% increase in searches for "tahini coffee" and a 900% spike for "tahini latte" compared to March 2024. Cafés like Maman and Tatte Bakery & Café popularized the drink. Maman's Salted Tahini Honeycomb Latte was cited as a key driver.
The trend coincides with a broader interest in global flavors, particularly Middle Eastern ingredients like halva and cardamom. Limited-time offers like Edith's Tahini Frozen Cold Brew further amplified social media buzz, prompting home experimentation.
Flavor profile and preparation methods
A tahini latte combines espresso or strong coffee with tahini paste and milk (dairy or plant-based). It uses sweeteners like honey or simple syrup. The sesame paste adds a nutty, slightly bitter undertone, balancing the drink's sweetness. The latte is served hot or iced at Maman, garnished with honeycomb and sesame seeds.
Tatte Bakery's house latte version incorporates halva and cardamom, while home recipes suggest blending tahini into syrups or frappes. EatingWell editors noted the drink's adaptability: Senior Editor Megan Ginsberg uses a tahini-cardamom syrup. Meanwhile, Assistant GM Penelope Wall blends tahini into iced coffee with milk and honey.
How to make a tahini latte at home
Two methods dominate DIY recipes:
- Syrup-based: Mix tahini with hot water, honey, and spices (e.g., cardamom) to create a syrup. Add to espresso and steamed milk.
- Blended: Combine cooled coffee, tahini, milk, ice, and sweeteners in a blender for a frothy iced version.
Baristas recommend using high-quality tahini with a smooth texture to avoid graininess. Sweeteners can be adjusted, but honey or maple syrup enhances the nutty-savory balance. Garnishes like sesame seeds or cinnamon are optional.
Nutritional considerations and uses for leftover tahini
Tahini provides healthy fats, protein, and minerals like calcium and iron. A typical latte contains 1–2 tablespoons of tahini, contributing roughly 90–180 calories. Oat or almond milk substitutes for those avoiding dairy maintain the drink's creaminess.
Leftover tahini can be used in dressings (e.g., Lemon-Tahini Dressing) or baked goods like Tahini Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies, reducing food waste.
The tahini latte's viral status reflects shifting preferences toward savory, globally inspired coffee drinks. Its flexibility—served hot, iced, or blended—makes it accessible for home baristas and café-goers alike.
With minimal ingredients and maximal customization, this latte bridges traditional Middle Eastern flavors with modern coffee culture, appealing to both adventurous drinkers and health-conscious consumers.