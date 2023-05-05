What did Tanner Watkins do? Missouri man fatally shoots 18-year-old over Facebook post

Tanner Watkins, 20, has been arrested along with Kaleb Ramsey, 18, and charged with murder, three counts of assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. As it happens, Watkins, one of the primary suspects, is accused of killing an 18-year-old boy and critically injuring an 18-year-old girl in rural Missouri.

The incident occurred after the victim, Isiah Craig Fitzgerald, reacted to the profile photo of Tanner Watkins and his girlfriend with a laughter emoji on Facebook. It led to a heated exchange between the two. They then agreed to meet at a park to fight.

However, the situation quickly escalated, with shots fired from multiple vehicles, including the use of an AK-47-style rifle. The incident not only resulted in the death of Fitzgerald at the scene but also landed the girl in hospital with fatal injuries. Several 911 calls were made after the incident started at the park, which is located in close proximity to a golf course.

Tanner Watkins is reportedly being held without bond

Last week, police were called to Rotary Park in Sikeston, Missouri, after there were reports of gunfire. Speaking about the incident, Chief Jim McMillen of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said:

"They were communicating through social media, and it looked like they were trying to meet up at a location to have a fight."

Mithie @_ahania Tanner watkins murdered isiah Fitzgerald after he laughed reacted on his profile pic with his girlfriend Tanner watkins murdered isiah Fitzgerald after he laughed reacted on his profile pic with his girlfriend 💀 https://t.co/MNJNbF2OAJ

McMillen further stated that one of the vehicles with four individuals was waiting while two other vehicles carrying around five people arrived at the scene. Both sides began shooting at each other, using various firearms such as rifles and pistols. In particular, court documents obtained by KVFS revealed that an AK-47-style rifle was used to fire multiple rounds at a Chevy Malibu.

He added that it was unusual to have this type of incident in the location, causing concern among residents. The firearms used by Tanner Watkins have been collected as evidence, as reported by National Post.

Tanner Watkins is currently being held without bond along with the other suspect, Ramsey. Their hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 8, 2023.

Social media express shock over the death of the teen boy

Authorities found Fitzgerald dead on the spot (Image via Facebook)

Based on the screenshots, the conversation between Tanner Watkins and Fitzgerald started with the latter writing, "What’s funny," which was followed by three other messages. After this, Watkins commented "You always on some funny s—," before writing "I’m ready tho" with an emoji of a thumbs up and a target.

Naturally, the incident has left the community in shock, with many expressing their grief and disbelief on social media.

Wes Weekly @WesWeeklySays @AmiriKing The lack of value for human life is simply astonishing these days @AmiriKing The lack of value for human life is simply astonishing these days

Julie Carpenter @JulieCar94 @901Lulu This is awful, just awful. Young people have always had school yard fights over words. It used to be repeated through the grapevine. Now it's on social media but the bringing of guns into in my opinion is new. I cannot understand the logic there. @901Lulu This is awful, just awful. Young people have always had school yard fights over words. It used to be repeated through the grapevine. Now it's on social media but the bringing of guns into in my opinion is new. I cannot understand the logic there.

Stephen with a PH @WheatFree32 I just read up on that Tanner Watkins/Isiah Fitzgerald story and wow. Somebody lost their life over a Facebook post???? Smh. Two 18 year olds. I just read up on that Tanner Watkins/Isiah Fitzgerald story and wow. Somebody lost their life over a Facebook post???? Smh. Two 18 year olds.

One man, who knew Isiah Craig Fitzgerald said that he was from Chaffee, Missouri, further explaining that Isiah and his brother Malachi had spent a considerable amount of time with the man's son in their younger years, with the latter acting as a father figure to them.

As per the CDC, in 2021, 54% of all gun-related fatalities in the United States were the result of suicide, totaling 26,328 deaths. Meanwhile, 43% gun-related deaths were attributed to murder, which amounts to 20,958 fatalities. The remaining gun-related fatalities of that year included accidental deaths (549), fatalities involving law enforcement (537), or those with indeterminate circumstances (458).

Poll : 0 votes