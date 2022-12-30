What is the Jandarmeria? Andrew Tate arrest photo highlights severity of human trafficking allegations 

Controversial internet figure Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were taken into police custody in the Romanian capital, Bucharest on suspicion of human trafficking. The brothers were to be detained for 24 hours, according to law enforcement. The Romanian Jandarmeria was also seen accompanying the brothers while being taken to detention, which stressed the gravitas of the situation at hand.

The raid into Andrew Tate’s luxury house was carried out by DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. Police who were in tactical gear entered the villa the brothers were residing in. Videos showed armed officers with guns and battering rams sweeping through the villa at night before escorting Tristan and Andrew Tate into a car.

Romanian prosecutors announced that the brothers were being held in custody on suspicion of human trafficking, attempting to form a crime group and committing r*pe. Prosecutors revealed that the suspect:

“appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create p*rnographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

The two were allegedly holding two women captive - with one of them including an American citizen in their villa in April. Sources claimed that the victims were subjected to “physical violence and mental coercion.”

Jandarmeria seen escorting Tristan and Andrew Tate

Internet users were impressed to see the Jandarmeria Română present during the raid. They were seen withholding the disgraced brothers while escorting them to the police department. For those unversed, the Jandarmeria Română is a military branch of the Romanian police service.

Twitter user @neontaster revealed that the Jandarmeria was the “Romanian word for police, which is like the French word Gendarmerie.”

Netizen reacts to Jandarmeria arresting Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter)

Fellow platform user @Peachsmokesmeth also revealed that the police forces specialized in “counter-terrorism.” The Twitter user added:

“That fact that it was the janarmeria (counter- terrorism force) and not just some local police officers means the media isnt dramatizing it. The romainian government are taking this sh*t seriously.”

Netizen reacts to Jandarmeria's intervention (Image via Twitter)

Sources claim that the Jandarmeria are responsible for controlling crowd riots, policing mountainous areas, fighting against counter-terrorism activities and pursuing apprehending fugitives among other duties. They are also responsible for the security of public institutions like ministries, courts, national museums, nuclear powerplants, and embassies.

mela @hracefully the one and only time i’m happy to see jandarmeria română at work the one and only time i’m happy to see jandarmeria română at work https://t.co/JrkRr2jYnx

Seeing the Jandarmeria present during Tristan and Andrew Tate’s arrest signifies that Romanian authorities are taking the allegations against the brothers seriously.

This is not the first time the influencer’s house has been raided by law enforcement. On April 11, his luxury villa was also raided as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Police have revealed that a total of six victims have come forward, claiming that they were s*xually assaulted by the organized criminal group.

The social media personality has infamously stated in the past that the reason he moved to Romania was because the police were less likely to pursue s*xual assault allegations against him.

Alex Sedlak @alexxsedlak Damn they got Top G.

Wild.

Warranted for “human trafficking” Damn they got Top G. Wild.Warranted for “human trafficking” https://t.co/u3fOVJF90p

Andrew Tate fights with Greta Thumberg on Twitter

The Tate brothers’ house raid comes after Andrew Tate got into a verbal battle against environmental activist Greta Thunberg. He asked the latter for her email address so she could review his large car collection and “their respective enormous emissions.” Thunberg clapped back by saying in a tweet:

“Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld*[email protected]”

Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg argue on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

While reacting to Thunberg’s tweet, Andrew posted a video which included a pizza box from a local food-chain. This tipped off the police, which led to his consequent arrest.

Poll : 0 votes