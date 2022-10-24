What time Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 Episode 7 air on Disney+? Theme, guest judge and more explored

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 returns with another episode this Monday and it’s Buble Night. Joining the cast of the show for a fun-filled over-the-top performance is Michael Buble. The contestants will dance to the tunes of the singer and compete to be saved in the upcoming episode.

Contestants on the dance show include Charli D'Amelio, Daniel Durant, Shangela, Trevor Donovan, and Sam Champion. Each of these celebrities is paired with a choreographer who helps them realize their dancing dreams.

The show is set to air on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

Welcome to Dancing with the Stars — Michael Buble Night

The Canadian singer is set to appear on Dancing with the Stars season 31 on Monday as a guest judge. Derek Hough took to social media to announce Michael’s presence on the show in a short clip saying:

“this dude is going to be singing his b*** off.”

The celebrity contestants will pair various dance forms, such as Quickstep, Samba, Foxtrot, Tango, Rumba, Cha Cha, and Salsa, with a Buble song in the hopes of reaching the top.

Actor and singer Wayne Brady will perform to I Get A Kick Out of You, Charli D’Amelio will perform to Fever, Heidi D’Amelio will attempt to Samba their way to the top with It Had Better Be Tonight (Megllo Stasera).

CODA star Daniel Durant will perform to Feeling Good, while Vinny Guadagnino will perform to Save The Last Dance For Me with his partner Koko Iwasaki. Drag superstar Shangela will Tango to Hollywood, while Jordin Sparks will dance to You Make Me Feel So Young.

Other Michael Buble songs to be featured on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 episode 7 are Come Dance With Me, Come Fly With Me, and Home. The episode will also possibly include an all-female cast performance at the beginning of the episode. Also taking the stage in this episode will be judge Derek Hough along with his fiancee, Hayley Erbert, as they perform to the “rhythm of Sway.”

Meet Michael Buble, the DWTS guest judge for the upcoming episode

Michael Buble, the upcoming Dancing with the Stars guest judge, is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for reworking swing-era songs as well as his original ballads. Buble was introduced to the Crooners by his grandfather as a child and rose to fame after singing at the wedding of the then-Prime Minister's daughter.

He signed with 143 Records in 2001, the same year he released his first independent album, BaBalu. He has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his musical career, including multiple Grammy Awards.

His first Grammy came in 2007 for his traditional pop vocal album Call Me Irresponsible, and he later won another for his live album Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden.

The Dancing with the Stars guest judge took a break from music in 2016 after his eldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer. The singer returned to the stage in 2018 after his son’s treatment.

The upcoming episode of DWTS will premiere on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

