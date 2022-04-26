What time will 7 Little Johnstons Season 11 Episode 7 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

The newest episode of 7 Little Johnstons Season 11 will air at 9.00 pm ET on April 26, 2022. You can catch Episode 7 on TLC. The show first aired in March 2015, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

In the previous episode, the family welcomed foreign exchange student, Josse Jeskanen, into their home. The new episode will see the family celebrate the New Year with this new 17-year-old house guest from Finland.

All about 7 Little Johnstons Season 11 Episode 7

Titled Coming Clean, Episode 7 will air on April 26, 2022, on TLC. The episode description reads,

“The Johnstons celebrate the New Year with their exchange student, Joose, but an unexpected call from Jonah leaves Amber and Trent reeling.”

A teaser for the upcoming episode features parents, Trent and Amber, receiving a call from Jonah saying that he is “scared” and doesn't know what is going on. The parents look worried about their son.

In a second teaser, we see that Jonah is happy to advise his dad about car sales since the latter is the one who always guides others. Jonah is excited because of the role reversal. Trent is also happy because his son has come a long way in his career and is now giving him some of the “best advice.”

We are left wondering about Jonah’s call and how it relates to the father-son role reversal moment. All will be revealed in the upcoming episode of the show.

7 Little Johnstons Season 11 Episode 6 recap

In the last episode, the parents questioned their daughter Anna about Kyle. They wanted to know if he was her boyfriend or they were just friends. Anna said that they were "still getting to know each other" but her parents would not let it go. They repeatedly asked the same question, drawing flak from fans for being so judgmental.

The family spent Christmas with the house guest, Joose Jeskanen, and exchanged traditions. We saw Jeskanen learn about American culture and polish his English language skills, while teaching the Johnstons about his Finnish background.

About the show

The latest season of the show began airing on March 15. It features the couple, Trent and Amber, and their five kids. They have two biological children, Jonah and Elizabeth, and three adopted children, Anna, Alex, and Emma, from Russia, Korea, and China respectively.

Every episode deals with family drama, daily struggles, and their unconditional love for each other. As per TLC, the brood is "the world's largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs." Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder related to bone growth.

Tune into TLC on Tuesday, April 26, at 9 pm ET to catch the Episode 7 of 7 Little Johnstons.

