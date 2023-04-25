What time will 7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2 air on TLC? Release date, time, and plot explored

TLC is set to air a brand new episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 this week, featuring Trent and Amber’s family. The storyline will focus majorly on the lives of the couple’s kids in the upcoming episode. From Alex visiting his girlfriend to Elizabeth (Liz) and Brice looking for rental homes, viewers can expect a number of interesting events to unfold in the latest segment.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2 will air on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on TLC at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can also opt for various live streaming services, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Philo, and dish, to watch the show.

The reality TV series has been running on the network since 2013, when Amber and Trent’s kids were younger. They are biologically related to Liz and Jonah, while the couple have adopted Alex, Anna, and Emma. All seven members were born with achondroplasia dwarfism.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2 preview: Alex gets ready to visit Allie

7 Little Johnstons season 13 premiered last week, and viewers saw the children moving forward in their lives, whether with their careers or relationships.

In the upcoming episode 2, Alex will go shopping with his sisters before heading off for a solo trip to meet his girlfriend Allie. In a preview, Alex visits a shop with Liz, Emma, and Anna, who asks him about Allie’s favorite color and some nature traits. Alex responds by saying that his girlfriend is a 15-year-old farm girl who likes blue and is outgoing like his sister Liz.

Next, they begin shopping and end up buying a blue T-shirt with Allie's initials on it, and a necklace with three pendants, each indicating the couple’s respective birthstones and the date they started going out. Alex also gets Allie a blue bracelet with a key hanging to it, implying that she is eligible to get her driver’s license at 16. In a confessional, Alex says:

“I am going to see Allie next week for her birthday. Allie is my girlfriend that I met in Spokane over the summer. Honestly, like, I really don’t really know what to get her because I mean, we’re still trying to get to know each other a little bit better. So that’s why I brought my siblings along to help me pick out something for Allie.”

The clip further shows Liz, aka Elizabeth, recalling the moment when her baby brother told her about his girlfriend. Alex mentions in the preview that Allie was also born with achondroplasia dwarfism like him, but her siblings are "average-sized."

In addition to Alex’s storyline, 7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2 will also show Jonah bonding with his girlfriend Anna and helping her out to relieve stress.

The official synopsis of episode 2, titled Om Sweet Home, reads:

“Trent and Amber prepare Alex for his first solo trip to visit his girlfriend, Allie; Elizabeth and Brice look at a rental home; Jonah tries to help Anna deal with stress using meditation; Trent begins a journey to get in shape.”

Brice and Liz decided to move in together in the previous season. They have still not found a good rental home and will be seen looking for one in the upcoming episode. While 7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2 will revolve a lot around the kids, it will also feature Trent trying to get in shape.

As per previews, he was diagnosed pre-diabetic and will therefore try to change his lifestyle. Amber will be seen supporting her husband during workouts.

Viewers can tune in to TLC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET to watch 7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 2.

Poll : 0 votes