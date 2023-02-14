What time will 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4 air on FOX? Promo, cast, and more details

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see Carlos' life in jeopardy on Valentine's Day 2023. Sadly, the popular show will air one of its most jarring episodes on February 14, 2023, at 8 pm EST. However, this is not bad news for anyone, as the show will return with great drama and excitement. The previous weeks of the show had seen a slight drop in momentum, but it is all set to get fiery again.

The fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star kicked off recently but has already shown great promise. The upcoming episode will finally culminate in something big. Based on the synopsis revealed by the network and the 30-second teaser, this could be a defining episode in the long list for this show.

The Fox series will try to rearrange its focus around the many departments of the fictional company 126, but this time it will be a critical race against time.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 4 preview: A race against time like no other?

A brief teaser for episode 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 explains everything viewers need to know to understand what to expect from the upcoming episode. The fast-paced teaser depicts many things, from a kidnapped and bound Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) to a possible serial killer, all of which will make up for a very dramatic case.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Abandoned, reads:

"As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien, The Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there’s an infiltrator in their midst. A frantic TK desperately searches for a missing and held captive Carlos."

As indicated in the synopsis, Carlos' crisis will not be the only one in the episode. A possible infiltrator in the team could be just as big a danger. But Carlos' case will be in the limelight in this episode written by Brad Falchuk.

More about 9-1-1: Lone Star

One of the foremost procedural dramas of the past few years, 9-1-1: Lone Star, focuses on the fire, police, and ambulance departments of the fictional company 126, located in Austin, Texas.

It was created for Fox by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear for FOX. The show's first season premiered on January 19, 2020, shortly after which it received a season renewal order.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates from Manhattan, New York to Austin, Texas. He must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life. He is joined by other firefighters as well as members of the police department and emergency medical services."

The series has an ensemble cast consisting of Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian, among many others.

Catch the upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX.

