What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14 will air on TLC this Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the two-hour-long episode on TLC Go and Philo one day after the television premiere.

The episode will showcase Kim in a fix as she tries to deal with the news that Usman cannot come to America and have a child through polygamy. Usman will give her an unconventional solution, adopting his nephew and bringing him to America, but Kim will have questions about the child's upbringing.

The episode description reads,

"Michael confronts Billy about his relationship with Angela; Ed's family corners Liz; Usman makes a shocking proposition; Libby fears Andrei will be deported before the birth; Yara reunites with her friend from Ukraine; Jenny seeks legal advice."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz will meet Ed's family and friends in his hometown for their second engagement party. Ed's family has not been supportive of their relationship, given that the couple has broken up nine times and got back together. Ed will spend some quality time with his mother.

Yara's mom will be seen crying in front of Jovi, asking him to let Yara stay in Prague for a couple more days. Jovi and Yara came to Pargue to check on Yara's mother's well-being and help other people stuck in the war, but now Yara wants to stay back with her mother.

Libby and Andrei will discuss their future plans if Andrei gets deported. Libby will reveal that she wants to give birth in America and not in any other country. Jenny's daughter, Christina, will ask Sumit to let her meet his family. Christina does not want Sumit's family to berate Jenny.

Angela and Billy will have a video chat in front of Michael. Things might get heated between Michael and Angela as the former can be seen pushing the cameras out of their room in a preview.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim and Usman spoke to an immigration lawyer after receiving the blessings of Usman's mother. The lawyer informed them that Usman cannot marry another woman in or outside America if he wants to stay legally married to Kim. The lawyer also informed the couple that if Usman received a K1 visa, he would be unable to return to his hometown for an extended period of time.

The episode description reads,

"Ed reveals secrets about his past to Liz; tempers flare when Libby and Andrei meet with Libby's sisters; Jovi worries his marriage is in jeopardy; Michael is caught off guard when he learns Angela's been hiding something from him."

Angela confessed that she used to have a crush on Billy but is now over it. She also informed Michael that she wanted to go to Canada to check up on Billy, who had some health issues. Michael asked her not to do so and was afraid that Angela might leave him.

TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The same episode is made available on Discovery+ one day before the episode is broadcast.

