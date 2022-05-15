What time will 90 Day Fiance Season 9 episode 5 air on TLC? Details explored

90 Day Fiance is set to air the fifth episode of the ninth season at 8.00 PM ET on May 15, 2022. The new episode of the show will see changes in all the couple’s lives as they reach the United States and start their new life together.

The TLC show's ninth season premiered on April 17, with couples finally meeting their American fiancé after K-1 visa.

The reality show's concept is to have couples meet to resolve their differences and issues to decide whether they are a good fit for each other or not. The couples only have 90 days to decide whether they want to get married to each other. If they don't decide within 90 days, their partners are sent back to their respective countries.

All about 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 5

The fifth episode of 90 Day Fiance is set to air on Sunday. In the new episode, Breast Intentions, viewers will get to see new dramas as the couple tries to adjust to their new life in America.

The official description of the episode reads:

“Kobe and Emily argue over her breastfeeding habits in front of her parents. Bilal introduces Shaeeda to his kids. Thais lies to her dad and travels to America. Kara's family grills Guillermo. Mohamed meets Yve's son.”

After jet-setting to New Jersey with Ariela and their baby Avi, Biniyam is excited to start afresh and is ready to work on his relationship. But Ariela is already stressing out about the financial situation. However, her parents offer a helping hand till they settle down. They paid their first month’s rent and got new cable and WiFi, among many other things, but the uncertainty of these finances is troubling Ariela.

While after meeting his son for a long time, Kobe is not happy that Emily is still breastfeeding their son.

However, after just one day in America, Mohamed is already missing his mom as Yve failed to make him breakfast, and he had to do it all by himself. This is not something Mohamed was “expecting” from his future wife.

Quick 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 4 recap

In the last episode, Pasta La Vista, Jibri, and Miona attempted to cook for the first time for the former’s parents. However, their culinary skills and pasta preparation did not impress Jibri’s parents.

Biniyam and Ariela, on the other hand, departed from Ethiopia for the US, much to Biniyam’s sister's displeasure. Ariela did not even let Biniyam's sisters say a proper goodbye to Avi, leaving them unhappy with her behavior.

Kobe, meanwhile, was overwhelmed with emotions after meeting his son for the first time.

Thais was not happy to learn that she might be sharing her new house with Patrick's brother, John, after marriage.

The new hurdles that the couples face together will be revealed in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 9. Tune in on Sunday on TLC or stream Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV to catch the new episode of the reality series.

Edited by Suchitra