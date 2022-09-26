What time will 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 3 episode 3 air? Plot, release date, and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 3 will air episode 3 on September 26, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. In Monday’s episode, viewers will see individuals struggling to bond with their new partners, fearing that they will be single again.

The synopsis of the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, titled What Happens in Vegas, reads:

"Caesar attempts to make a meaningful connection at his meet and greet event; Debbie celebrates her 70th birthday alongside Tony; Natalie seeks advice from Josh's friends; after a second date with Justin, Veronica speaks to Tim about boundaries."

Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 3 will deep dive into Natalie's relationship with Josh

In the new episode, Natalie is happy to have spent an intimate night with modeling agency CEO Josh but is frustrated with him for leaving immediately after s*x. She is seen opening up about her feelings and reveals that she really likes Josh. However, she is not sure how he feels about her.

Natalie wants to spend some more time and enjoy special moments with the dad-of-two but is left alone at the end. Despite everything, she is excited to see Josh in the evening as he invites her to meet his friends.

Throughout the experience, Natalie feels a little frustrated with him as she is still unsure about their future together. She is desperate to know about their chances of making it to the end as it is her last day in LA. She is eager to find the answers before it's too late.

Natalie has been a fan favorite ever since she appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. On the show, the 37-year-old model was married to Mike but the duo parted ways. As per TLC’s press release:

"Since leaving her estranged husband Mike, self-described 'love needy' Natalie has been n the hunt for a man with whom she can start the family she’s always wanted. An aspiring model, Natalie moved to Florida where she fell for a handsome entrepreneur, who happens to run a modeling agency.”

It further added:

"The only catch: he already has children of his own from multiple women. Will the pair’s magnetic attraction conquer all or will their baggage prove too much to bear- leaving Natalie back at square one?"

Before tying the knot with Mike, Natalie was married twice. The model was earlier married to Zenon Pierides for less than two years and left him after he filed for bankruptcy.

She then married her second husband Mr. Podyakov in Ukraine. The couple parted ways after eight years as they both wanted different things in life and did not share the same ideas about the concept of family.

She then met Mike and the two tied the knot on the reality show. Throughout the series, the couple shared a tumultuous relationship. The reality star finally filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Talking about her past relationships, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star said previously:

"One marriage I got divorced. I met my second husband. I jumped into marriage…I got divorced. I met Mike, I jumped into marriage."

After three marriages, two divorces, and one separation, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life reality star from St. Petersburg is now looking for love again. She is hopeful she will soon find her dream man to start a family with.

Tune in to TLC on Monday to watch the all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

