What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 episode 8 air on TLC? Release date, plot, and more

TLC's 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 is all set to return for episode 8 on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the episode on networks like Fubo TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The spin-off series features cast members as they journey forward in their relationships and take it to the next level.

This week's episode revolves around transitions. Fan favorites Caesar and Alona bid goodbye. With cast members facing issues of their own, the famed reality TV series is bound to be dramatic and entertaining.

The official synopsis for 90 Day: The Single Life reads,

"90 Day favorites navigate their new single life and search for love."

90 Day: The Single Life's Tiffany loses faith in Fabian

The famed reality TV series revolves around fan favorite cast members who have appeared previously. After failing at love once, they're back again to give it another chance in hopes of finding someone.

Last week, viewers witnessed Debbie agree to move in with Tony. This week, the 90 Day: The Single Life star's friends questioned her decision. Meanwhile, Tania goes to a party in hopes of finding someone new. In a sneak peek that was shared on Instagram, viewers will be able to get a glimpse of Tania at the party.

During her confessional, Tania shared that she loved meeting people organically. She added that she had also found someone really cute at the party. The 90 Day: The Single Life star went over and spoke to a woman who was raised in Holland.

Tania added that she had always been attracted to women and that her first kiss was with a girl. Sadly, the woman she was talking to turned out to be engaged already. But Tania was proud of herself for putting herself out.

Titled Until We Meet Again, the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Debbie’s friends question her decision to move in with Tony; Natalie reconnects with Mike; Tiffany loses faith in Fabian; Caesar and Alona say goodbye; Tania attends a party hoping to meet someone new."

What happened last week on TLC's spin off series?

After 69-year-old Debbie met Tony, it was an instant connection. After spending time growing their relationship and bonding with each other, Tony felt it was time to take their relationship to the next level. He asked Debbie to move in with him. After pondering over his request, Debbie decided to move in with Tony.

Although Debbie seemed confident in her decision, her friends seemed to think otherwise. But to find out if she is still firm on her decision, viewers will have to watch the forthcoming episode and find out.

90 Day: The Single Life Season will air every Monday night at 8 pm ET on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

