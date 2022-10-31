What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10 air? New arrivals, relationship issues, and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The one-hour episode will feature the cast members reeling from the Split Week twist, navigating personal relationships, friendships, and indulging in laughter, love, romance, tears, and drama throughout the course of the episode.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The season introduced new formats and intense drama amongst the cast members.

While some have gone on to become fan favorites and already established couples, others have been criticized for their behavior and rocky relationships. Only time will tell which of these couples will last until the end.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10?

Episode 10 of Bachelor in Paradise is set to document cast members as they deepen their existing relationships while some explore new connections. The new arrivals on the beach will send shock waves amongst the cast as it will put the existing relationships into jeopardy.

This week's rose ceremony gives the power to the ladies to choose their partner, leading to a few eliminations as well.

In the previous episode, Victoria entered the beach and confessed to her original partner Johnny that she was also considering exploring a connection with newcomer Alex.

This led to an argument between the two as Johnny was unable to answer some of her important questions regarding his career choices and him potentially wanting to have kids.

This week, the Bachelor in Paradise star was seen going on a date with Alex ahead of the rose ceremony between her and Johnny. As per the preview clip, she was seen telling Alex that "everything about you was amazing," as Johnny looked at them from afar. Who will Victoria pick out of the two men?

Meanwhile, the existing couples, Aaron and Genevieve, Logan and Kate, Rodney and Eliza, were seen bonding deeper in the preview clip. In a surprise twist, Jacob and Shanae, who had connected in the premiere episode but went their separate ways, were seen reconnecting and forming a connection.

However, the arrival of Bachelor in Paradise newcomers is set to change the existing dynamics and shock viewers with the upcoming twists. Justin, who was previously eliminated this season after failing to get a rose, was seen making an appearance in the preview. Eliza was seen bonding with him on the show, leaving a nervous Rodney determined to fight for her.

Other newcomers include Hayden, who was seen asking Kate out on a date, to which the latter agreed. Kate had previously established a strong connection with Logan, but with the newcomer's arrival, the latter was left blindsided.

Justin and Joey, the twin brothers who appeared on The Bachelorette season 19 were seen asking out Shanae and Florence on a date.

With Justin's arrival on Bachelor in Paradise, his former connection Genevieve was seen having an argument with Aaron, who was seen blaming her for gaslighting him. By the end of the preview clip, Genevieve was seen packing her bags and leaving the beach.

Emotions are running high on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Already halfway into the season, existing couples are seen fighting for their relationships as the newcomers try to build connections with their partners. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store this season.

Don't forget to tune in to Bachelor in Paradise this Monday on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes