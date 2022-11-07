What time will 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 9 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more details explored

90 Day: The Single Life is set to return with its weekly episode and it’s time to take relationships to the next level or in some cases, start afresh.

In the upcoming episode, Debbie will tell her son Colt about her plans to move to Canada with her new boyfriend and will also introduce the two. Meanwhile, Natalie visits Mike, and Tania takes a step forward in widening her dating horizons.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Tony meets Colt, and Debbie tells him she's moving; Natalie returns to Sequim; Tania explores a romance with a woman; Caesar worries about Alona and their future together; Tiffany goes on a date with a new man."

90 Day: The Single Life’s upcoming episode is set to air on Monday, November 7, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Natalie visits Mike in the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life

The latest episodes of the show were filmed around the same time the Russian-Ukraine war broke out. This left Natalie worried about her family as she is from Ukraine and has family there. In the episode, she revealed that her ex, Michael, who was once a cast member of the franchise, helped her mother escape the war-torn region.

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie returns to Michael's ranch in Sequim to thank him for helping out. In a conversation with her mother, she tells her that Michael wants to meet her and tells her about her plans to visit him to apologize for how abruptly she left him.

Natalie said that while the two of them hadn’t spoken in a long time. However, when the war broke out, he reached out to Natalie asking about her mother and about how he could help.

While Natalie is dating Josh on the current season of the show, the two haven’t had the easiest relationship. This has left the 90 Day: The Single Life star unsure about their future together. Natalie may seem confused, but Mike's mother is not and she tells him that the former is a “lying cheap, scamming snake.”

90DayFiance @90DayFiance Watch the drama unfold on Colt grills Tony and Natalie is headed to see Mike!Watch the drama unfold on #90DayFiance : The Single Life, tomorrow at 8/7c. Colt grills Tony and Natalie is headed to see Mike! 😮 Watch the drama unfold on #90DayFiance: The Single Life, tomorrow at 8/7c. https://t.co/WqswuRAl1h

In the upcoming episode, titled, Back to the Wood, Debbie will introduce her new boyfriend to her son. Colt previously appeared in the franchise along with his mother and the two share an incredibly close bond, so it makes sense for him to be a little overprotective of her. As Debbie introduces the two, Colt asks Tony why he loves his mother, and Tony is taken aback.

In her confessional, Debbie said that things "could get ugly."

Debbie had previously expressed her concerns about introducing the two. She had said that she was risking a lot by moving to Canada because she didn’t want to leave Colt alone. Tony explained to her at one point that Colt is a grown, married man and that he would be okay without her.

He further told her that he would like to have a relationship with him. Colt wasn’t too eager about his mother’s relationship when the two started dating.

Tune in to see how he reacts when he finds out that the 90 Day: The Single Life star is moving to another country to be with her boyfriend. The episode will be air on Monday at 7 pm ET on TLC.

