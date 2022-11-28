What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All special air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All Part One will air on TLC on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET. The special will be made available on Discovery+ 24 hours before the television broadcast and on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

After a scandelous season, many viewers will finally get to know which partners stayed with their "happily ever afters" and which cast members are single again. Veronica, who is accompanied by her ex-husband Tim, will share an exciting update on her love life with host Shaun Robinson.

The episode description reads as:

"The 90 Day" singles are back together for a no-holds-barred look at their successes and failures in love; Veronica is joined by a special guest; Tiffany has an update about her relationships; Natalie faces a difficult choice."

What to expect from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All Part One?

On the first part of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Caesar Mack will announce his break up from Alona but, as hinted in the preview, will reveal another big news which could be a possible love interest. Debbie, who moved to Canada with Tony in the finale, will share an update on her current living situation.

Tiffany might also reveal if she decided to stay back in South Africa to be with Ronald or came back to America and continued dating other men, as suggested by her son Ronald. Other cast members will ask Natalie to make up her mind on whether to reconcile will Mike, her husband, and Josh, who she has been dating for a few weeks.

In an exclusive clip of the special, Josh says that Natalie and him are still talking to each other but that she is not his girlfriend. In the preview, the latter also confesses that she would not leave Mike for someone "who will not be there for me."

Natalie says angrily that she does not care what Josh thinks about her but she still has not made up her mind on whether to divorce Mike or not.

What happened on the season 3 finale of 90 Day: The Single Life?

Last week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike's mother confronted Natalie about her previous actions. The latter left Mike in Sequim, Washington, two years ago without legally divorcing him. Mike's mother said that Natalie ran away when things got difficult and asked her to either come back into his life or divorce him legally.

Natalie was then asked to go home but Mike did not tell her if he wanted to get back together with her.

The episode description read as:

"Caesar makes contact with Alona; Debbie packs the rest of her belongings and heads to Canada with Tony; Tiffany reunites with Ronald in South Africa; Mike's mom confronts Natalie."

Debbie grew anxious of leaving her home at the age of 70 but decided to get over her fears. She wrote a letter to Colt, telling him that she was just a phone call away. Alona spoke to Caesar about the war in a video call. The latter was scared for Alona's safety and made plans for their future together.

90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Parts Two and Three will air on TLC on the next consequent Mondays, i.e., December 5 and 12 at 8 pm ET.

