What time will Alaska Daily air on ABC? Release date, plot and more about Hilary Swank's drama series

ABC's new drama series, Alaska Daily, is expected to premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT, according to Variety. The show focuses on a journalist from New York who moves to Alaska, looking to restart her career.

The series features Hilary Swank in the lead role along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. Swank plays an award-winning journalist who loses her big city job and moves to a small town to accept a job from her former boss.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the show's plot, preview, and more.

ABC's Alaska Daily plot, what to expect, trailer and more details

The trailer for Alaska Daily offers a peek into the chaotic life of protagonist Eileen Fitzgerald. The trailer opens with Eileen getting a job offer in Alaska. She is tasked with digging deep into a two-year-old cold case involving a missing girl.

She sets off to Alaska and looks forward to starting a new life. However, based on the events briefly depicted in the trailer, Eileen's journey might not be as simple as it may seem on the surface. The official synopsis of the show, according to ABC, reads:

''From the mind of Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"), "Alaska Daily" stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thrilling, character-driven drama replete with numerous intriguing plot-lines and mysterious characters. Fans of shows about journalism or crime thrillers like Sharp Objects and True Detective should definitely check this one out.

More details about Alaska Daily cast

The show stars Hilary Swank in the lead role as Eileen. Swank looks in fine form in the trailer, capturing the tension, anxiety, and confusion consuming her character. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a powerful performance from the talented actress. Swank has starred in a number of popular shows and films over the years, including Million Dollar Baby, The Next Karate Kid, and Away, to name a few.

Apart from Swank, the show also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley. Stanley is the man who's shown offering Eileen a job in Alaska in the trailer, and his relationship with Eileen seems to be one of the major aspects of the story.

Actor Jeff Perry will be familiar to television audiences as Thatcher Grey from Grey's Anatomy, Richard Katimski from My So-Called Life, and Inspector Harvey Leek from CBS' Nash Bridges. His film credits include Playmaker, Remember My Name, A Wedding, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Matt Malloy as Bob

Grace Dove as Roz

Meredith Holzman as Claire

Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel

Ami Park as Jieun Park

The series is helmed by noted filmmaker Tom McCarthy, who's best known for directing various films like Spotlight, The Visitor, and The Station Agent. His TV credits include 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, and The Loudest Voice.

Don't forget to catch Alaska Daily on ABC on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

