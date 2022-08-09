What time will America's Got Talent Season 17 Episode 11 air on NBC? Format, release date and more details explored

Episode 11 of America's Got Talent Season 17 will air on NBC at 8 pm ET on August 9, 2022. The episode, titled Qualifiers 1, will be the first qualifying round aired live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the 55 acts chosen from the audition rounds will compete on stage across 5 weeks as viewers vote for their favorites.

The qualifying rounds are part of a change in the show's format. Instead of the usual quarterfinals and semifinals, Season 17 will have five qualifying rounds with 11 contestants competing each week. Out of 11, only two contestants from each week will make it to the Grand Finale, creating a Top 10.

The top two acts of the first qualifier round will be declared on Wednesday, August 10, at 8 pm ET.

How will the finalists be chosen for Season 17 of America's Got Talent?

Following the audition rounds, the judges announced 54 acts that will move ahead on the show, leaving the 55th act to be chosen by fans with a wildcard vote.

The four contenders for the wildcard were - sword swallower Auzzy Blood, singer Ben Waites, singer Debbii Dawson, and comedian Jordan Conley. Voting was open until August 5 and the results will be declared later on the show.

The 55 acts from the auditions will now be competing in the five upcoming qualifying rounds, where each week, two top acts will be picked from a pool of 11. Once the Top 10 are chosen this way, the 11th act will make it to the finale after America's Final Wildcard. Viewers of the show will choose the finalist by Instant Save vote on September 7 after each of the four judges cast their votes.

The finale will air on September 13 and September 14 on NBC. The winner of Season 17 will not only take home a $1 million prize, but will also earn a chance to perform at "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here's how you can vote for your favorite acts on America's Got Talent

Viewers can vote in two ways: Online at nbc.com/AGTVote or via the official app for America's Got Talent.

To vote, fans will need an NBCUniversal Profile and must be located either in the US or in Puerto Rico.

Viewers will have a limit of 10 votes per act per email address during each voting window. During the saving window, however, viewers will only be able to save one act.

The voting window for the first live episode will stay open from Tuesday, 8 pm ET to Wednesday, 7 am ET.

Acts to be performed on Episode 11 of America's Got Talent

Season 17 will air its first qualifier round on Tuesday with the following contestants:

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends - Dog Act Amoukanama – Acrobats Ava Swiss – Singer Avery Dixon – Saxophonist - Terry Crews Golden Buzzer Ben Lapidus – Comic Singer Don McMillan – Comedian Drake Milligan – Singer Lace Larrabee – Comedian Oleksandr Yenivatov – Contortionist Players Choir – Singing group Stefanny and Yeeremy – Salsa dancers

Tune in on NBC on Tuesday to watch the first qualifier round of America's Got Talent. Viewers can also watch the show live on fuboTV and Peacock.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal