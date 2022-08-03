Who are The Nerveless Nocks from America’s Got Talent Season 17? Father-daughter duo previously participated in AGT: Extreme

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) witnessed a mind-blowing act by The Nerveless Nocks in Episode 10. It featured a father-daughter duo who performed daredevil stunts on stage, leaving the audience and judges in awe.

The Florida family of Michelangelo (father) and Angelina (daughter) Nock represent The Nerveless Nocks. They were one of the 13 acts in AGT Season 17 Episode 10, which was the final episode of the auditions.

Titled Auditions End and Judge Deliberations, the official synopsis of the latest episode reads:

“The auditions come to an end and the judges must decide who will move on to the live shows; the series stars Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Although The Nerveless Nocks impressed everyone with their act, it was not their first performance on an AGT show.

AGT contestants The Nerveless Nocks’ come from a family of circus performers

Prior to AGT Season 17, The Nerveless Nocks were seen on AGT: Extreme, where their act terrified Simon Cowell. He even mentioned the performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he described how the act almost took a turn for the worse.

The Nerveless Nocks consist of the Nock family. Michelangelo and Angelina are the ones who mostly perform the stunts together and have been performing acrobatic/daredevil acts for a long time. In fact, they have a family history to back up their credentials. They are descendants of the family that founded Switzerland's famous Circus Nock, which dates back to 1840. Angelina’s Instagram bio states that she belongs to the eighth generation of The Nerveless Nocks.

The official website of the group reads:

“The Nerveless Nocks Productions Inc. created in 1840 as Switzerland’s original Circus, pioneers in the Thrill and Stunt industry, producing Extreme Circus and Thrill Spectaculars around the world. The Nerveless Nocks first appeared in the USA in 1954 as the headliner of The Greatest Show on Earth with their original Sway Pole extravaganza.”

According to the website, the original Nerveless Nocks consisted of Charles Nock, Eugene Nock Sr., Dorothy Nock, Elizabeth Bauer Nock, and Joseph Bauer.

Some of the stunts and acts in The Nerveless Nocks Thrill Shows include Nock The Clown, sensational sky-high sway poles, the Astro Nocks daring space wheel, the Nocks Globe of Fear, and the Skykings Skycycle.

AGT Season 17 Episode 10 featured 13 acts

In addition to The Nerveless Nocks, AGT Season 17 Episode 10 also featured 12 other acts. While some of them got promoted to the next round, a few were asked to pack their bags.

The 13 acts/performers included The Nerveless Nocks (daredevil act), Emily Bland (stand-up comedian), Unreal Crew (dance group), Aubrey Burchell (singer), Bay Turner (vocalist), Camille K (singer/guitarist), David Snyder (singer), Mr. Moo Shakes (drummer), Waffle (dance group), Penny Star Sr. (comedy act), Mind2Mind (mentalists), Noggin (dancer), and The Lads (acrobatics duo).

Hosted by Terry Crews, AGT Episode 10 consisted of a judges’ panel that included Sophia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. The latest episode marked the end of the auditions for Season 17.

The live show rounds will begin next week, from August 9, 2022. America’s Got Talent Season 17 has been airing a new episode every Tuesday on NBC from 8:00 pm ET to 10:00 pm ET. As the live show/qualifiers rounds begin, the network will release two episodes every week until September 7, 2022. The finals will be held on September 13 and 14 on NBC.

