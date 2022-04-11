What time will American Idol Season 20 Episode 11 air? Guest mentor, 12 contestants, air date and more explored

American Idol Season 20 narrowed down its top 24 contestants last week. Episode 10 on Sunday featured 12 contestants showcasing their talent at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The latest episode of the season is set to air on April 11, Monday. It will feature the other half of the contestants who will perform in front of judges and a live audience.

Singers who appeared in Season 20 Episode 10 included Jay Copeland, Huntergirl, Scarlet, Sage, Tristen Gressett, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, and Nicolina Bozzo.

When will American Idol Episode 11 air?

American Idol Season 20 Episode 11 will air on Monday, April 11 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time. Sunday’s episode was the first half of the Hawaii episode and the upcoming episode will showcase the second half.

The episodes will be available on the network’s website once aired on ABC. If viewers don’t have the channel, they can also watch the show by opting for different streaming services such as Sling, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo.

Who are the remaining 12 contestants?

The upcoming episode of American Idol Season 20 will welcome the 12 remaining contestants who have been finalized after multiple auditions.

Episode 12 will see performances by Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Noah Thompson, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino,and Fritz Hager. An elimination round will be held after the performances, leading to four contestants leaving the show.

Bebe Rexha will be guest mentor

Every American Idol episode consists of one or more guest mentors. The first episode of the Hawaii special welcomed Jimmie Allen, and the second part is going to feature pop star, Bebe Rexha.

Rexha is a popular singer and songwriter who rose to fame after signing a contract with Warner Records (2013). She has worked with notable artists such as Eminem, Selena Gomez, Shinee and Nick Jonas.

She will be seen encouraging and guiding participants in the upcoming Episode 12. The official synopsis reads:

“American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20.”

What will happen next?

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singing reality TV show airs every Sunday and Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The panel of judges include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Next week, 20 contestants, whom viewers will save in Monday’s episode, will perform and undergo another elimination round.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee