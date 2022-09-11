What time will Atlanta season 4 (series finale) episodes 1 & 2 air on FX? Release date, plot, and more about the show

The brilliant show Atlanta is all set to make a comeback once again this year with its fourth and final season.

The Emmy-winning show has been a big hit since its premiere back in 2016, with Donald Glover at the helm. With the rise of the pandemic, there was a huge gap between seasons two and three, resulting in the creators filming seasons three and four back-to-back. This is why the series is airing for two seasons in 2022.

The fourth season will feature all four of the original cast members, Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield. The fourth season will also bring the drama back to Atlanta after the third season explored Europe. The fourth and final season of the acclaimed show will air between September and November 2022.

The first episode of Atlanta is set to premiere on September 15, 2022. The second episode will also air on the same day. The airtime is set for 10.00 pm EST.

Read on for more details about the exciting final season of the Emmy-winning show.

Atlanta season 4 trailer: Back to the old ways?

The series originally began with Earnest, aka Earn (Donald Glover), trying to make a name for himself in the music industry. Over the past three seasons, the show has depicted his journey while often taking unconventional or surrealist routes. The final season seems to bring the show back to its absolute basic element, music.

The beautifully shot and edited trailer shows the new developments in Earn's life, while also showing glimpses of everything else. Earn seems to have matured into a family man in the teaser for the upcoming season of Atlanta. The show is also notorious for being able to mask plots and synopses with witty loglines.

The creators released one such short synopsis for the first episode, titled The Most Atlanta. It reads:

"Woooh chile, Atl is the GHETTO these days. I'm thinking about moving to Miami where it's safe. Leave all my exes on read."

This episode was directed by Hiro Murai with a script from Stephen Glover. The second episode is titled The Homeliest Little Horse. The synopsis for the same reads:

"We got grown men out here being this petty. Y'all really need therapy. I don't cuz I already know what's wrong with me."

Angela Barnes worked as the director for the second episode of the new season.

As these two episodes mark the beginning of the final season, they will also most likely kickstart their preparations for a satisfactory ending. Speaking about ending the show, Donald Glover said:

"Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.

He continued:

The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

The first two episodes of Atlanta season 4 will premiere on September 15, 2022, on FX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes