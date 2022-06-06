What time will Baby Fever air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the Danish romcom

Baby Fever, another addition to Netflix's interesting catalogue of foreign dramas, is set to air on the streaming platform on June 8, 2022. The series focuses on the life of a fertility doctor and the numerous hilarious and bizarre challenges she faces in her personal life. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

''When a fertility doctor drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm, she scrambles to explain her pregnancy — and win back her lost love.''

Baby Fever's release time, cast and other details.

Baby Fever release time on Netflix, cast and its details

Baby Fever will premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2022, at 12 AM ET. The six-part series focuses on the character of Nana, a fertility doctor who accidentally ends up inseminating herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm while inebriated. From then on, things take a hilarious turn as she tries to make the most out of the bizarre and ridiculous situation she is in.

Viewers can expect an entertaining comedy drama with elements of romance thrown in. The series is unique with its medical romcom and a strangely fascinating storyline that is unlike what the viewer's have seen before.

On May 25, 2022, Netflix released a trailer for the series, which offered a peek into its unique set-up and had a number of moments showing Nana dealing with her pregnancy and ex-boyfriend.

Baby Fever cast

Baby Fever stars Josephine Park as Nana. Park is known for her roles in The Venus Effect and Doggystyle, among others. She looks impressive in the trailer and her embodying Nana would define the new series.

Park is a natural and effortless in the hilarious scenes while also managing to display fleeting moments of sadness in the trailer with ease.

Apart from Josephine Park, the series also stars several noted actors in important roles, including:

Olivia Joof

Simon Sears

Mikael Birkkjær

Charlotte Munck

Tammi Øst

Jesper Ole Feit Andersen

Ida Cæcilie Rasmussen

Troels Thorsen

Amalie Lindegård

The series is helmed by Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer. Dorthe Riis Lauridsen serves as the producer and Piv Bernth is the executive producer.

Netflix's recent foreign drama releases

Netflix recently released an array of foreign drama shows and films.

Season 4 of the acclaimed Danish political drama Borgen, titled Borgen - Power & Glory, premiered on the platform on June 2, 2022. Borgen revolves around Birgitte Nyborg, leader of a political party who becomes Denmark's first female prime minister.

The series, which has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, focuses on the numerous challenges Birgitte Nyborg faces as the leader of the country and even on the personal front.

Other than Borgen, Netflix also released the Turkish thriller As The Crow Flies, the action drama Interceptor, and the French thriller The Perfect Mother on June 3, 2022.

You can watch Baby Fever on Netflix on June 8, 2022, at 12 AM ET.

