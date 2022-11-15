What time will Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) season 8 episode 14 air on ABC? Sadie Hawkins dance and more

Bachelor in Paradise season 8, episode 14 will air on ABC on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the two-hour-long episode on the DirecTV streaming website.

The episode will feature two very special guests, Gabby and Rachel from The Bachelor season 19, conversing with the women in the cast to help them make up their minds. This will impact Logan, Johnny, and Tyler's relationship' on the beach as they were also a part of The Bachelor season 19.

The episode description reads,

"Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies."

It also states,

"Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement – the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the ‘90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon?"

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 14?

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 14 will feature Aaron and Genevieve fighting again over the difference between itching and pain, which bartender Wells Adams calls "the stupidest fight in the history of fights." The cast will together enjoy a 90s-themed party, just like a Sadie Hawkins dance in schools.

As per a preview clip, Jessenia will be seen crying after begging and being rejected by Andrew for a moment of his time at the party. Fans might finally learn who Andrew will date in the future, Jessenia or newcomer Ency. With the upcoming finale, couples like Tyler-Brittany and Brandon-Serene will be seen getting ready for their engagements.

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 13?

After Eliza left Bachelor in Paradise show to pursue Justin over Rodney, the cameras followed her to his home. Eliza explained to Justin that she let "outside pressure and everyone's opinions" affect her decision, so she gave the rose to Rodney.

Justin understood the position Eliza was in but said that her decision still hurt him. Furthermore, Justin told Eliza that he chose himself over any other relationship, eventually rejecting her.

Mara from Clayton's season of The Bachelor arrived on the beach and asked Justin out on a date. Justin's love interest Florence did not want him to go on a date with any other women, but he did so regardless. On the date, Mara and Justin enjoyed each other's company while Florence was planning to leave the beach.

Eventually, Justin chose Florence over Mara, as he had a "greater connection" with his former love partner. Jessenia and Andrew's bond of weeks broke after Andrew decided to pursue a relationship with newcomer Ency.

Newcomer Lyndsey was seen asking Logan on a date, but the latter's connection with Kate was so strong that he refused to do so. Lyndsey then decided that her perfect match was not on the beach and left the show.

Bachelor in Paradise's two-part finale will air on ABC next week on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET. Fans can keep up with the episodes one day after their television broadcast.

