"Karma came swiftly": Fans react after Justin breaks up with Eliza on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured the cast members getting closer to solidifying their relationships. However, with the arrival of new women, things certainly shook up on the beach as the ladies explored newfound connections with men who were already in strong relationships.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Justin broke up with Eliza after the latter flew all the way to his house to patch things up following her break up with Rodney. Fans, however, were on Justin's side. One tweeted:

ALIEN SUPERSTAR @Fshitup_allyNKH Eliza is dumb. Like yeah she’s truly stupid. I don’t feel bad for her at all. You knew him for 3 days and Rodney for a week but you were cutting up for Justin? Yeah karma came swiftly #BachelorInParadise Eliza is dumb. Like yeah she’s truly stupid. I don’t feel bad for her at all. You knew him for 3 days and Rodney for a week but you were cutting up for Justin? Yeah karma came swiftly #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular since its premiere. While many couples have formed since the beginning, others continue to explore new connections as new arrivals continue to enter the beach almost every week. Some cast members instantly became fan favorites, while others were severely criticized for their behavior. Which couples will last? Only time will tell.

Justin breaks up with Eliza on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, as the cast members were reeling from Rodney's exit after his breakup with Eliza, the latter had other plans. She decided to fight for Justin as she confessed to having stronger feelings for him and making a wrong decision at the rose ceremony by picking Rodney over him.

Ahead of knocking on Justin's door, Eliza confessed:

"Going after him...this is definitely a first. He's not expecting me. But I think it confirms to me that, like, my feelings are real, and he's really important to me, 'cause I wouldn't do this for just anyone. I'm trusting in the feeling that I had while we were together on the beach."

Justin was visibly shocked at Eliza's arrival after she broke up with him on Bachelor in Paradise. The star explained that she broke up with Rodney and confessed that she had stronger feelings for Justin and that wanted a chance to explore the same.

Eliza explained that she was persuaded by everyone on the beach and their feelings towards Rodney, which ultimately led to her decision at the Rose Ceremony. Justin, however, confessed that although he was happy to see her fly all the way to fight for him, he was "utterly confused."

Justin primarily expressed his gratitude to Eliza for coming back to him and confessed to understanding the difficult position she was put in back on the beach. Eliza confessed that the second she eliminated Justin, she knew she "messed up." Eventually, Justin gave her an answer she wasn't expecting and wasn't happy about either.

On the Bachelor in Paradise episode, Justin told Eliza:

"Um, you said something there to Rodney, that like, you like somebody who's gonna, like, choose you first without hesitation, right? And like, that's exactly how I feel right now. I just want someone who, like, is so sure about me and who is gonna choose me without hesitation and like, that's not what happened."

He continued:

"You chose Rodney. Like that, like, hurts, you know. And I know it took--it's, like, taking you a lot to, like, have that conversation with him and come all the way here, and like, I don't take that for granted. It's just like, why did it have to get to this point? Like, I was right there for you, you know?"

Justin then explained as to how Eliza came to the realization that she had to come after what she wanted and he wanted to do the same. He confessed to "coming to the realization that I can choose people and put them first and prioritize them all I want," but if he's not going to get that back, then "maybe it's time I choose myself."

The Bachelor in Paradise star was visibly heartbroken at Justin's response. She confessed to coming all the way to his house after only knowing him for three days because she was confident about them. However, she soon left after realizing that Justin wasn't interested in exploring their relationship further.

Fans react to Eliza and Justin's breakup on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans sided with Justin's stance on "choosing himself" and felt that it was "karma" returning for Eliza after she broke up with Rodney, who they felt she had a stronger connection with. Check out what they have to say.

Khalia Sherrod @skhalia1 🏾 #BachelorInParadise🦀 That was not what I expected but power to Justin That was not what I expected but power to Justin 👏🏾 #BachelorInParadise🦀

UNWOMANLY Podcast @jendanczak 🏼 #BachelorInParadise Everyone deserves someone who chooses them first without hesitation. Honestly on Justin’s side Everyone deserves someone who chooses them first without hesitation. Honestly on Justin’s side ✌🏼 #BachelorInParadise

s @quincysdarnmom Not Justin giving Eliza a taste of her own medicine #BachelorInParadise Not Justin giving Eliza a taste of her own medicine #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/imKKJMovxA

Monique R 👑 @Jerzeebliss129 🏾#BachelorInParadise So glad that Justin rejected Elizia! Goodbye and good riddance So glad that Justin rejected Elizia! Goodbye and good riddance ✌🏾#BachelorInParadise

Julia @julianoelle21 “I have only known you for 3 days and flew across the country for you”…maybe that’s the problem Eliza. #BachelorInParadise “I have only known you for 3 days and flew across the country for you”…maybe that’s the problem Eliza. #BachelorInParadise

meg lansaw @meg1ansaw I don’t think Eliza has a taste for humble pie. Please don’t go fly to get Rodney back! #BachelorInParadise I don’t think Eliza has a taste for humble pie. Please don’t go fly to get Rodney back! #BachelorInParadise

Laura @LauraUSF That Rodney karma is coming back to bite Eliza. #BachelorinParadise That Rodney karma is coming back to bite Eliza. #BachelorinParadise

As the season of Bachelor in Paradise nears its end, the drama quotient is at an all-time high. Some couples are ready to get engaged while others are still testing the waters with exploring new connections. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season ends.

