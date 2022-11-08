Who was eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12? Recap and more details explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12, which aired on ABC on November 7, 2022, showcased six contestants leaving Paradise Beach. This week, women held the roses and the power to save men from a potential elimination. Subsequently, four contestants were sent home:

Alex Bordyukov: 33-year-old Information Systems Supervisor who joined the cast in Week three during the split week task

Hayden Markowitz: 29-year-old Leisure Executive who task joined the cast in Week 4 itself

Jacob Rapini: 27-year-old Mortgage broker who joined the cast in the first week

Justin Glaze: 28-year-old Investment Sales Consultant who rejoined the cast in week four after being eliminated in Week 2

Eliza, who was confused between saving Rodney and Justin, chose to give her rose to Rodney but regretted it later. She felt that her decision was a result of the others manipulating her. As a result, Eliza left the beach to pursue Justin. Rodney, too, left the beach after Eliza's confession, leaving everyone on Bachelor in Paradise in tears.

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 12 made fans and the participants emotional

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, the episode featured women giving roses to men to save them from elimination. The ceremony went as follows,

Brittany to Tyler

Danielle to Michael

Eliza to Rodney

Genevieve to Aaron

Jessenia to Andrew

Kate to Logan

Florence to Justin

Serene to Brandon

Shanae to Joey

Victoria to Johnny

Eliza bid a heartfelt goodbye to Justin but was seen regretting her decision the following day. Everyone on the beach got emotional as the duo left the beach to follow their separate ways.

Additionally, Kate revealed that Hayden was exactly what she was looking for. She and Logan later had a discussion, where Logan admitted that he did not want Kate to pursue anyone else.

Kate was worried about Logan's young age and was instead impressed by Hayden's money. She ultimately saved her former love interest, Logan, over newcomer Hayden.

The episode description reads:

"After her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue; Aaron and Genevieve take the next step in their relationship; Rodney is determined to win Eliza back before the rose ceremony."

Michael and Danielle received a date card but were joined by Wells as well on their tour of Mexico. The three rode on horses together. After their experience, Michael and Danielle vowed to come back to Mexico someday.

Justin had arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Week 4 to pursue Eliza, who was already bonding with Rodney. After coming to the beach, Justin created a rift between the pair by taking Eliza on a date. She was subsequently upset that Rodney let her go on a date with someone else, but the two decided to give it another shot.

After being eliminated, Justin asked Eliza not to overthink her decision, but she could not stop herself from missing him. She decided to go to Maryland to apologize to Justin and ask for another shot at dating. In the midst of this, Rodney left the beach heartbroken and embarrassed.

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 13 will not air on ABC at its usual time this Tuesday due to mid-term election coverage. It will instead be broadcasted next Monday, i.e., November 14, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes