What time will Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 air on ABC? Release date, plot and more details explored

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return this week with another dramatic episode. However, viewers and fans will only get one episode this week, as opposed to the show's usual back-to-back episodes due to the election.

The upcoming episode will see Michael and Danielle spending time together, but the two will see an unexpected third wheel and Michael is not happy.

While there seems to be some smooth sailing for this couple, there is a situation in the villa that is as complicated as can be. Eliza has been seeing two people and it’s time for her to make a decision.

The show is set to air on Monday, November 7, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will only return next week for the one episode.

Wells Adams crashes a date in the upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise

Wells is everyone’s favorite and when this season’s cast gathered for the first time, a majority of them wanted to see Wells again. However, the fan-favorite bartender is set to appear as a rockblock as Michael and Danielle explore the city of Sayulita in Mexico.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, the Bachelor in Paradise couple is seen exploring the city on horseback, provided to them by Wells Adams. The bartender tells them that they’re going to love the town but that he wants them to experience it in style.

In his confessional, Michael said:

"I’m gonna be spending a lot of time dedicated to Danielle and getting to know her better. Time’s running out and at the end of this, there’s an important decision."

However, the two seem to spend more time with the bartender than they do with each other as he unexpectedly shows up just about everywhere. He first appears to be offering the couple some tacos, followed by a choco banana and drinks.

While Danielle doesn’t seem to mind the constant interruptions, Michael is not having it. He said that he did not expect to see Wells "so much" and wanted some alone time.

In his confessional, he further said:

"I love him as a person but we need to focus on us."

While this Bachelor in Paradise couple is almost in paradise, the villa is far from being stress-free. Back at the villa, Eliza must finally make a choice between the two men she’s dating and it isn’t an easy one. Michael described the love triangle involving Rodney, Justin, and Eliza as the “most complicated” love triangle on the show.

Eliza wondered how she is supposed to choose between two amazing guys. She stated that Justin makes her feel like she’s the only girl in the world while Rodney is “just the sweetest guy ever.”

Justin said that she’s what he’s here for and Rodney said that he can’t lose her. With only one rose in her hand, who will she choose to continue her Bachelor in Paradise journey with?

Eliza breaks down in tears and says:

"I can’t do it."

While Bachelor in Paradise will only return this week with one episode, it definitely isn’t the episode viewers want to miss as important decisions loom over everyone’s heads.

Tune in on Monday to see who Eliza chooses and whether Michael and Danielle get to spend any time alone or not. The episode will air at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes