What time will Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 2 air? Contestants, plot, release date and more about FOX’s game show

Season 5 of Fox's hit musical quiz show Beat Shazam will be back with a brand new episode that will be even more interesting for viewers. The series is hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter, DJ Corinne Foxx, as the popular duo try to quiz contestants on different genres of music whose songs have to be identified in order to win cash prizes.

The new season of Beat Shazam premiered on Monday, May 23 and since then has been a fan favorite among viewers. The reality game show was officially renewed for a new season earlier this month and has amped up its quality as compared to its previous four seasons. Along with the contestants, fans also keep guessing the answers to the questions based on music on their Twitter accounts.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“"Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.”

What to expect from Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 2 and a little recap

This week, six contestants will once again battle it out to reach the final round to earn their grand cash prize of $1 million dollars. However, this episode is a tribute to the people who fight for the country and make sure the people living in it are safe. The one-hour time frame will be dedicated to military personnel, police and firefighters.

The three teams battling it out to beat Shazam are Sarah and Sherwood, Laprix and Chris, and Anthony and Daisy. These contestants will be competing in a series of rounds where each question will have a certain cash prize that they can win if they are the fastest ones to answer it correctly.

However, if two or more teams have the correct answer, it all boils down to who has answered the fastest following which the cash will be added to their team. Each round will also feature a fast track round where contestants will be able to choose from a series of options and get a chance to win a large sum of money.

Last week, the teams included best friends Tiffany and Gigi, brother-sister duo Davon and Whitney, and "Garbage Girls" Kristin and Jacki. The contestants did a great job of playing all the rounds which included questions about boy bands like BTS, The Monkees and many more.

After the second round, Tiffany and Gigi were eliminated as they struggled to earn money from the beginning and ended up making a low cash amount. Kristin and Jacki kept leading in the second as well as the third round. But the round before the final elimination changed the dynamics between the two remaining teams.

For the final elimination, contestants had to correctly guess the answer with just an instrumental version of the song. This is where Davon and Whitney managed to form the lead and beat Kristin and Jackie to get into the final round where they played against the Shazam app.

The brother-sister duo were unable to beat Shazam and didn't win the $1 million prize. Instead, their choice was to answer the last question correctly and win double the amount earned or walk away with half the prize money earned if answered incorrectly. Unfortunately, the latter was the case with the team as they walked away with $73,500.

Beat Shazam features three teams who will battle it out in a fact-paced quiz game show in order to win the grand cash prize of $1 million. The quiz initially begins with multiple choice questions, after which the contestants will have to guess instantly without providing any options. Will the next team be able to beat Shazam?

Tune in to Beat Shazam on Fox to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far