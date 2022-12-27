What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 air on Bravo? Release date and more details explored

Below Deck Adventure went on a week-long break for Christmas but is now all set to return to Bravo with a new episode.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 will air on Tuesday, December 27, at 9.00 pm ET. In the previous episode, a new deckhand named Seth Jacobson joined the cast members of the show.

The upcoming episode will see the newbie challenging the leadership of his boss/bosun Lewis Lupton. In addition to the aforementioned cast, the reality TV show also features Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica “Jess” Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke, and her subordinates Oriana Schneps and Katie Faddah.

On the deck, Lewis’ team consists of three deckhand — Seth, Michael “Mike” Gilman, and Nathan Morley.

Below Deck Adventure episode 8 will air on Peacock the next day

Most Bravo shows are available on Peacock TV, but they are not available the same day they air on the parent network.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 will also air episode 8 on Peacock TV the day after its premiere on Bravo. The new episode will be made available on the network’s site and on Peacock on Wednesday, December 28.

Viewers can also opt for live streaming services to watch the show if they don’t have access to the Bravo channel. Some TV providers include Fubo TV, Verizon, Optimum, Xfinity, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, Dish, and DirecTV Stream.

What can viewers expect from the upcoming episode 8?

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 is titled Elevate Yourself. Its official synopsis reads as:

“New deckhand Seth finds cracks within the leadership of his department and claims he could run it better; a plate mix-up causes problems at a viking Oktoberfest-themed dinner; Faye takes the guests paragliding.”

A lot of drama is expected to happen in the upcoming episode. Newbie Seth, who is a certified captain and has several years of experience in the yachting business, will not be satisfied with the leadership skills of his boss Lewis.

Lewis’ leadership and bosun duties have been a topic of discussion among the show’s fans from the beginning. When Seth will question the same in episode 8, it might create a rift between the two cast members. Only time will tell whether Captain Kerry Titheradge will intervene in the deck team’s issues.

Apart from Lewis and Seth’s drama, Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 will also showcase a fight between chef Jess and chief stew Faye. Due to miscommunication, a wrong dish will be served to the charter guests. The incorrect plating will annoy Jess, which will lead to a feud. The chef may escalate the situation by informing the captain.

Will Faye and Jess’ professional tension affect their friendship? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Faye will also continue to deal with her interior team’s complaints.

Earlier, Below Deck Adventure season 1 featured deckhand Kyle Dickard, but he was fired by the captain in episode 3. He was asked to leave the yacht after Nathan Morley complained to the captain about Kyle’s inappropriate and rude behavior towards him.

Below Deck Adventure is a new addition to Bravo’s yacht-themed shows. It airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9.00 pm ET.

