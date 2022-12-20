Why is Below Deck Adventure not airing episode 8 this week? New release date and more details explored

Below Deck Adventure season 1 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo, but its upcoming episode 8 will not be released this week.

As Christmas is upon us, a lot of shows have taken a break this week, and so has Below Deck Adventure. Instead of a new episode, the network will air previous episodes of the reality TV show from Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 7.40 pm ET to Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 1.15 am ET. All seven episodes will be released during the interval.

The show is a new addition to Bravo’s Below Deck franchise. It features Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica “Jess” Condy, bosun Lewis Lupton, chief stew Faye Clarke, stew Oriana Schneps, stew Katie Faddah, and deckhand Michael “Mike” Gilman and Nathan Morley. Last week, a new deckhand named Seth Jacobson also joined the crew.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 will air next week

Episode 8 of Below Deck Adventure season 1 will air next Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The new episode will also be available on the network’s site and on Peacock TV the following day (Wednesday, December 28, 2022). Viewers can also opt for several streaming services to watch the show.

Some popular TV providers include Verizon, Fubo TV, Sling, Optimum, Dish, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Spectrum, and YouTube TV.

New deckhand could find it difficult to adjust

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Adventure season 1, new deckhand Seth Jacobson will challenge bosun Lewis Lupton for leadership.

Seth, who is a certified captain, demoted himself to deckhand because he wanted to work in Europe. But he could find it difficult not to be an authority figure in his new job. Only time will tell whether Seth will make the deck team’s work easy or create problems.

On Bravo’s site, Seth’s bio reads:

"Growing up in New England, Seth Jacobson always found himself on the water. At 21, he moved to Fort Lauderdale to bartend and would walk the docks searching for day work and a way into the world of yachting. Carrying his determination throughout his career, he became a certified captain.”

It continues:

“Always up for a new challenge, Seth demoted himself to deckhand aboard the Mercury since he’s never worked in Europe before. Will Seth be able to put his experience aside and work alongside the crew, or will he struggle to forget he’s no longer the captain?”

He boarded the yacht in the previous episode. Since his arrival, chief stew Faye Clarke was seen flirting with him. The team went out for dinner, and throughout the evening, Faye and Seth were flirting with each other. Towards the end of episode 7, the newbie admitted that he liked the chief stew.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will feature the two continuing their flirtatious exchange of words.

Episode 8 will also show chef Jess and Faye getting into a fight. Jess will take the matter to the captain as well.

The title of Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 is Elevate Yourself, and its official synopsis reads:

“New deckhand Seth finds cracks within the leadership of his department and claims he could run it better; a plate mix-up causes problems at a viking Oktoberfest-themed dinner; Faye takes the guests paragliding.”

A new group of charter guests will board the yacht in episode 8. Last week, RHOSLC star Heather Gay and her friends were the guests on the boat.

Below Deck Adventure airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

