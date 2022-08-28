What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 8 air on Bravo? Details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean is back this week with even more rough seas and drama. While the crew is still struggling to get along, it seems that in the upcoming episode, love might be in the air.

Since the beginning of the season, there has been talk about a possible love angle between a guest and a crewmate on board, and viewers might finally see this coming true. However, that is all the friendliness the latest installment has to offer, which airs on August 29, at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 premiered on July 11, 2022, and has kept viewers entertained since its inception. The audience has been a part of the charter season that follows guests who are seen enjoying their time on the superyacht and, at times, making the crew’s life miserable in the process.

The show had already witnessed a mid-season shake-up when Raygan got fired and Storm was promoted to Bosun. Courtney Veale from season 6 once again joined the Below Deck Mediterranean crew, this time as a deckhand.

What to expect from Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 8

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 8, titled Wine Im-pairing, is set to air on August 29, at 8 pm ET. The synopsis of the episode says:

"Kyle gets friendly with someone on board, potentially putting his job on the line; during a deck dispute about the slide, Jason has some unkind words for Storm; Natasha tries to impress the guests with an elaborate wine pairing."

In the upcoming episode, Courtney, who joined the season after the termination of Raygan, starts to be in sync with the deck crew, which earns her a “that was awesome” from Sandy. The stewardess-turned-deckhand starts to get her groove back as she successfully docks a tender.

In a sneak peek, Sandy is seen commenting on the situation on the deck:

“I’m pleased with the deck crew, they have a rhythm.”

On the other hand, while reading about who the new charter guests are going to be, Kyle jokingly stated that he is probably going to lose his job as the new guests are so attractive. In his confessional, Kyle says:

“You’d argue that I’m being unprofessional and I would agree.”

However, things get heated when Jason and Storm get into an argument about tying bowlines, but there’s a chance there’s more to that story as Jason later tells his boss to replace him. Other crewmates are seen whispering about the incident as Storm left after being abused by someone of a lesser rank. Natasha and Dave seem to hit a rough patch as she gets back together with an ex-boyfriend, leaving the chef to feel awkward about the situation.

There certainly is a lot of tension in the air, and by the looks of the mid-season trailer, things are going to get worse for the Below Deck Mediterranean crew. The season is only halfway through, and someone has already been fired. With rising tensions and relationship dynamics changing as often as the tide changes, only time will tell what will happen.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episodes air weekly every Monday. Viewers can also stream episodes a week early on Peacock with early access.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das