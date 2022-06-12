What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 episode 16 air on Bravo? First wedding on Parsifal and more details explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will be back with an interesting final episode on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

This week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers and crew members will experience their first-ever wedding on Parsifal III, one that will leave everyone with hearts full of love and gratitude. While preparing for one of the grandest events of the season, the crew members will encounter many roadblocks and changes to the "preference sheet" but will try and pull off the preparations.

The official synopsis of the show titled Parsifal's First Wedding reads:

"Reeling from the news that Parsifal III has a last-minute charter with the hardest preference sheet of the season, the crew try to enjoy their night off. A wild night leads to massive hangovers the next day as Chef Marcos struggles to create a savory but safe menu for the guests based on a complex list of dietary restrictions, plus a three-tiered gluten free wedding cake."

It further reads:

"Ashley sets her sights on proving to Daisy that she's ready to be promoted. Scarlett tries to determine if Gary has long-term potential after the charter ends. Pulling off a wedding is the crews biggest challenge yet as they pull out all the stops to end the season strong."

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 16?

While Ashley constantly tries to navigate their feelings towards Gary and prove her strengths to chief stew Daisy Kelliher, newbie Scarlett sorts her feelings for the first mate.

Despite trying to cope with the devastating news of his best friend's mother's passing, Chef Marcos proved his mettle with his on-point culinary skills. Last week, when charter guest multi-millionaire entrepreneur Lane Merrifield and his friends boarded Parsifal III to celebrate his engagement with girlfriend Amanda Bourke, the chef did his best to cater to their needs with a gastronomy meal.

Guests were also well-received by the crew and viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as they organized fun games and activities for everyone. The group had also brought costumes and a trophy cup to award the winner. The guests also left the biggest season tip, hailing praise for Chef Marcos and the team - $23,000.

While the crew faced rocky waters last week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with yet another anchor drag episode handled impressively by the team, the finale will guarantee the viewers a solid finish for the third season. Many questions remain unanswered, which might be taken up in a potential reunion.

What has happened on Below Deck Sailing Yacht so far?

The one-hour episodes are packed with laughter and drama as the crew members of Parsifal III try to navigate issues while serving their charter guests and handling disagreements or fights between the team members.

The hit series premiered its third season on February 21, 2022, has been top-rated among its viewers, and has lived up to its name with the drama quotient in each episode.

The crew on the yacht handles unruly charter guests and deals with personal issues but tries to deliver an impressive yacht time for the guests and viewers.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has fed its viewers enough drama since the season premiere. On the one hand, first mate Gary King's flirtatious behavior has always been the subject of conversation concerning former second and third stews, Gabriella Barragan and Ashley Marti's arguments, respectively.

Meanwhile, former deckhand Tom Pearson was also fired by Captain Glenn Shephard after a series of blunders that could not be rectified and was replaced by Barnaby Birkbeck. Fans have criticized Ashley Marti after returning Gabriella as the second stew after the latter's exit.

Tune in to Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo next week on Monday at 8.00 pm ET to watch the Parsifal III crew for one last time this season.

