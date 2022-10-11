What time will Big Shot season 2 air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about the sports comedy series

The second season of John Stamos' popular comedy series, Big Shot, is expected to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 3 AM ET. The show centers around a basketball coach who's fired and now needs to take up a job as the coach of a girls' basketball team.

Starring John Stamos in the lead role along with many others in pivotal supporting roles, here are some more details about the plot of Big Shot season 2, trailer, and more.

Big Shot season 2: Plot, trailer, and more details

On September 11, Disney Plus released the official trailer for the second season of Big Shot, which offers a glimpse of Coach Marvyn Korn's stint with the girls' basketball team at the Westbook School for Girls. Korn is shown inspiring the team to get to do their best as they go through intense physical training.

Overall, the trailer has a charming and lighthearted tone similar to the first season and it promises to maintain the inspiring and entertaining nature of the story. A brief description of the second season, as per Disney, reads:

''In season two of "Big Shot," Marvyn Korn (Stamos) returns to Westbrook with a new fire, ready to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he’s still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA. Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.''

The previous season ended with the coach bonding well with the girls' team, but an enticing offer from the UCSB had made things complicated. However later, he decides to stay back at Westbrook. With new hopes and ambitions, Coach Korn is set to return to the school, and it'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming installment.

More details about Big Shot cast

The series features John Stamos in the lead role as Marvyn Korn. In the trailer for the second season, Stamos looks in fine form as he promises to deliver another memorable performance. Apart from Big Shot, Stamos is best known for his performances in Full House, ER, and You, to name a few. His film credits include My Man Is A Loser, Never Too Young to Die, and many more.

Starring alongside Stamos in crucial supporting roles are Jessalyn Gilsig as Holly Barrett, Yvette Nicole Brown as Sherilyn Thomas, and Sara Echeagaray as Ava. The rest of the cast includes:

Nell Verlaque as Louise Gruzinsky

Richard Robichaux as George Pappas

Tiana Le as Destiny Winters

Monique Green as Olive Cooper

Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma Korn

You can watch Big Shot season 2 on Disney+ from Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes