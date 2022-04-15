What time will Billie Eilish's The Simpsons episode air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more explored

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will feature in a forthcoming The Simpsons short called When Billie Met Lisa, which will release on Disney+ later this month.

This will be The Simpsons' fourth short to be released on the streaming service. The sitcom is well-known for its crossovers, such as the Star Wars-themed Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap and the Marvel-themed The Good, the Bad, and the Loki.

All about The Billie Eilish's appearance on The Simpsons episode

When will the episode air?

The episode, titled When Billie Met Lisa, will be available on Disney+ on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern.

What happens in the episode?

O'Connell's siblings, Billie and Finneas, appear as Simpsonized versions of themselves in the episode. In short, the duo ran into Lisa Simpson, who was looking for a peaceful place to practice her saxophone.

Eilish then invited Lisa to her studio, where the three shared a phenomenal jam session that she'll never forget, according to the episode's description on Disney+. The official synopsis reads:

“In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

More about Billie Eilish

Billie's The Simpsons episode coincides with her Coachella appearances on April 16 and 23, where she will be the Saturday headliner.

Eilish returned to Indio after performing at the event in 2019, and that performance is largely regarded as one that cemented her status as a true worldwide performer. At 20 years old, she is also the youngest person in Coachella history to headline the arts and music event.

Eilish had previously collaborated with Disney+ on her concert movie Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and both she and Finneas contributed music and voices to Disney+'s Turning Red.

The relationship between The Simpsons and the music industry

This isn't the first time The Simpsons have interacted with a celebrity musician on Disney+. Bad Bunny, the reggaeton singer and star of the upcoming film Bullet Train, released a music video called Te Deseo Lo Mejor last year, directed by David Silverman of The Simpsons Movie. After yet another disagreement, Bad Bunny sings a song to try to save Homer and Marge's marriage, mimicking legendary Simpsons episodes like the famous Homer Bush GIF.

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, played two characters on the program, a renowned child influencer who owns an ultra-cool skatewear brand and his father, in an episode called Bart the Cool Kid, which premiered last month. Abel previously co-wrote and starred in an American Dad episode of 2020, as well as co-wrote the original new song I'm a Virgin for the show.

Disney+ will broadcast When Billie Met Lisa on April 22, 2022.

