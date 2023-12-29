What time will Bitconned release on Netflix? Synopsis, trailer, and more

Upcoming true crime documentary film, Bitconned, is all set to hit Netflix on January 1, 2024, marking another anticipated documentary from the streaming giant.

Bryan Storkel’s Bitconned will focus on one of the first cryptocurrency scams ever, the Centra Tech scam. Netflix has released the synopsis for Bitconned, which reads:

“In this true-crime documentary, three guys exploit the freewheeling cryptocurrency market to scam millions from investors and bankroll lavish lifestyles.”

As the Netflix documentary film is about to release in a few days, let's delve into the details about the synopsis, trailer, ensemble cast and more.

Bitconned: Trailer synopsis explored

Bitconned is about the Centra Tech Scam by Ray Trapani and his partners, Sohrab Sharma and Robert Farkas. The documentary film will focus on the scam, and Ray will talk about his involvement in it. The documentary will also feature the journalist who exposed the scam.

Netflix released the trailer for Bitconned on December 5, 2023. The streaming platform captioned the trailer by writing:

“Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance.”

It further reads:

“There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe.”

It concluded:

“In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.”

The trailer starts with Raymond Trapani saying that he always wanted to be a crimial. The next scene shows Ray as the "Chief Operating Officer of Centra Tech," and according to him, his company’s “pitch” to the world was that they were going to create a debit card where a person would be able to spend cryptocurrency in real-time.

Later, the trailer shows us a glimpse of what Ray claims to be a “debit cart for cryptocurrency." The video shows Centra Tech raking in millions and Ray living a luxurious life.

However, a journalist exposes the scam of Centra Tech, where he talks to Ray via phone:

“Ray. Visa’s just saying this company, Centra, is not allowed to issue a card with “Visa” on it."

Reacting to the call, Ray says:

“I know; I know details about that. I can’t give you direct answers on that.”

Following this, the trailer showcases multiple people giving details about the scam. One person also talks about the methods used by the company to show itself as a legitimate firm. Another person reveals how things on Centra Tech’s website were changing, saying, “It was very suspicious.”

Ensemble cast

Bitconned will feature Ray Trapani talking about the Centra Tech scam. Bryan Storkel, popular for his work in The Legend of Cocaine Island and The Pez Outlaw, added his directorial vision to this documentary film.

Eric Neuhaus, Nancy Glass, and Chris Smith executive produced the documentary, while Amy Bandlien bankrolled the project.

Readers anticipating the release of Bitconned can stream the documentary on Netflix, which will be released on January 1.