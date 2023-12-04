CoD Warzone Urzikstan trailer is live, here's what you might've missed

The official Call of Duty YouTube account just posted a clip for Warzone's forthcoming map Urzikstan, which will be introduced to the popular battle royale as part of Season 01 in December. The clip shows off the stunning visuals, diverse locations, and intense combat that players can expect in the new map, situated in a fictitious Western Asian city.

The trailer also teases several new gameplay mechanics, an extended narrative, and the inclusion of specific classic maps. In this article, we'll go over some of the details and facts you might have missed.

Unveiling the new features of Call of Duty: Warzone Urzikstan map

New drivable train

The addition of a new drivable train to the Urzikstan map changes the game for Warzone enthusiasts. Players can manipulate this interactive point of interest, which isn't just a moving platform. The train may be ordered to travel forward or backward and has a handbrake in the caboose for strategic stops.

The advent of this movable battlefield adds a dynamic aspect to battles by allowing squads to transform a sector of the map into a fortress on rails.

Furthermore, the train incorporates a Buy Station for gear and upgrades, an onboard UAV Tower for surveillance, a horn to notify or tease other players, an Ammo Depot to refill supplies, and a Legendary Supply Crate with high-tier goodies.

Horizontal ziplines

The geography of the Urzikstan map poses distinct challenges in terms of navigation and mobility during gaming. Horizontal ziplines are Call of Duty's solution to this problem, providing players with a new means to traverse quickly across the battlefield. These ziplines, which run between skyscrapers, natural terrains, and other structures, allow rapid escapes, swift attacks, and surprising flanking maneuvers.

The strategic positioning of these lines guarantees that players may retain momentum and fluidity in their play while engaging in the classic frenzied fighting that Warzone is known for. Ziplines are poised to become a critical component for outmaneuvering enemies and revolutionizing the way battles develop in Urzikstan's urban sprawl.

Coyote: The new vehicle

New Vehicle: Coyote (Image via Activision)

The Coyote adds a new aspect to ground vehicular warfare by acting as a rugged, lightly armored vehicle that can fight on and off the road. Its mobility is combined with a mounted machine gun, which significantly enhances its offensive capabilities. This addition to the vehicle roster gives players more confidence when traversing Urzikstan's dusty streets and harsh terrain.

The Coyote is more than a mode of transportation, as it's also a mobile fortress from which players may launch attacks or withdraw when required. This vehicle's presence emphasizes mobility and firepower in a package perfect for Urzikstan's diversified and demanding environment.

The updated Gulag

The Gulag in Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The Gulag in Urzikstan is more than a new setting for nail-biting 1v1 combat, having undergone gameplay enhancements to make these clashes even more intense. The conventional overtime flag has been replaced with an "Ascender Overtime Finisher," an exfil rope that adds a new dimension of strategy by allowing for quick extraction from the match's center.

Significantly, players are susceptible when advancing, making it a high-risk, high-reward alternative. The Gulag will also have new Public Events such as "Go Again" for a second opportunity to fight, "Cash Grab" to increase cash, and "Locked & Loaded Weapons" to return to the match well-armed.

In addition, an "In-Season" event will bring a Night Vision Gulag and equip players with night-vision goggles for a unique take on the conventional Warzone Gulag experience.

Engagement in diverse locales

Urzikstan is more than just a single setting; it's a mash-up of urban, suburban, and rural areas, with eleven critical Points of Interest, each providing a unique flavor to the Warzone table. To win, players must shift their techniques from the Old Town's frail beauty to the Seaport District's busy docks. Long-range confrontations in Hadiqa Farms necessitate distance shooting, yet tight quarters in Low Town demand fast reflexes and close-combat abilities.

Each location has been thoughtfully designed to give new obstacles, guaranteeing that no two encounters are identical and players must be tactical chameleons to emerge triumphant on this diverse Warzone battlefield.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.